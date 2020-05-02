Dragon Ball Artist Revisits Goku vs Piccolo with Throwback Sketch

✖

Dragon Ball has a ton of memorable moments and fights over its three decades of publishing, and in that time fans have come to love different fights for different reasons. Sometimes it takes a throwback to remind you just how big a fight felt when it first debuted, especially when compared to huge gods battling it out in the current iteration of the franchise. Thanks to dragongarowLEE, the artist who brought Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha to life, now we have a cool new way to reminisce about the fight between Kid Goku and King Piccolo in the original series.

dragongarowLEE has shared several throwbacks to older characters and ideas (such as Super Saiyan 4 Goku) in the past, and it's a big hit with fans each time as the artist clearly has a great eye for the franchise as a whole. With this throwback sketch to one of Dragon Ball's biggest fights early on, it's a hearty reminder of how great that fight was.

It pales in comparison to the new leagues of fights now, but back then it was a huge ordeal for Goku. As the King of the Demons, Piccolo himself wasn't too much of a standout villain. His motivations were only to return him to his prime strength (something we would see handled better later in the franchise), but he was a game changer in that early franchise. The scale of the battles changed, and it's where Krillin died for the first time!

This fight was also important for what it ushered in later with Piccolo Jr., and little did we know back then that this Demon King would serve as one of the focal points of the franchise to this day. Goku's faced all sorts of new challenges since then, but few of them were as transformative for the young fighter as this one. What do you think?

What were your favorite moments from the fight between Goku and King Piccolo? Which was the better fight between that and the rematch against Piccolo Jr years later? Did you expect to see Piccolo become one of the central characters in the Dragon Ball franchise years later? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

