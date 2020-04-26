Dragon Ball Z Fans Are Celebrating the Anime's 31st Birthday
Whether you believe it or not, Dragon Ball Z is turning 31 years old today, and fans are showing love to the show the best way they know how. If you head over to social media, you will find an impressive number of tributes pouring in for the anime. Year after year, Dragon Ball Z continues to wow fans with its legacy, and that means more fans are joining in on the Saiyan celebration.
For those who are not aware, Dragon Ball Z went live in Japan on April 26 over thirty years ago. The show followed up the hugely successful run of Dragon Ball which followed Son Goku as a kid. The first series showed Goku learning to fight with Krillin at his side, and Master Roshi's tutelage helped him fight foes like the Red Ribbon Army and even King Piccolo.
By the time Dragon Ball Zcame around, fans were into the meat of the series, and creator Akira Toriyama did not hold back. A slew of villains were introduced from Raditz to Frieza and more. The Z-Fighters were also gathered to fight some stunningly difficult battles, and that isn't even counting the fact that Goku has kids in this sequel!
As you can see below, a slew of fans are sending well-wishes to Dragon Ball Z on its birthday. Many are asking for the franchise to stage an anime comeback, and that plea has been heard for awhile now. Ever ince Dragon Ball Super closed several years back, the fandom has been anxiously awaiting Goku's return, and they are hopeful it will happen sooner rather than later.
Can you believe Dragon Ball Z is already this old? What's your favorite memory of the anime? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!
Congrats!
It’s 26th April in Japan! The Day on which Dragon Ball Z premiered on Fuji TV 31 years ago. Happy Anniversary to DBZ!! pic.twitter.com/XwAFn1jVTr— Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) April 25, 2020
The Ultimate Pick
Dragon Ball Z Anime came out 31 years ago today! Happy B-Day to the Goat pic.twitter.com/SEadv2wXZY— ForNeverWorld (@ForneverWorld) April 26, 2020
Too Many Good Moments
Dragon Ball Z turns 31 years old today! Reply to this tweet with your top 3 FAVORITE Dragon Ball Z moments!!
Mine:
1. Gohan goes SS2 for the first time
2. Goku’s “I am the Super Saiyan, Son Goku!” Speech
3. Kamehameha vs Galick Gun pic.twitter.com/C85qt1ussn— Sal The Saiyan (@SalTheSaiyan) April 26, 2020
Forever Grateful
On this day 31 years ago 'Dragon Ball Z' premiered and changed the anime forever! pic.twitter.com/F7TBe7qvic— The Tylt (@TheTylt) April 26, 2020
Hard to Believe
Happy DragonBall🐉 Day Everyone !— xxbloodxwingxx (@Xx_BloodxWing_x) April 26, 2020
Crazy, 31 years ago today was the first time DragonBall was displayed on tv in Japan. pic.twitter.com/VDsceEd2EY
A Saiyan Celebration
Oh dang, Dragon Ball Z is 31 today. How could I have forgotten this day? Happy Birthday to one of my favorite anime!— Shiyonasan (@Shiyonasan) April 26, 2020
Always and Forever
Apparently its been 31 years since Dragonball Z first aired it was a huge influence on what got me into alot of anime and i still got a place in my heart for earths saiyain Son Goku! #DragonBallZ pic.twitter.com/lSdlipWrCa— 🌴Jake Uzumaki 🌴 Playing Persona 5 The Royal (@jacobhuston14) April 26, 2020
