Dragon Ball Z Fans Are Celebrating the Anime's 31st Birthday

Whether you believe it or not, Dragon Ball Z is turning 31 years old today, and fans are showing love to the show the best way they know how. If you head over to social media, you will find an impressive number of tributes pouring in for the anime. Year after year, Dragon Ball Z continues to wow fans with its legacy, and that means more fans are joining in on the Saiyan celebration.

For those who are not aware, Dragon Ball Z went live in Japan on April 26 over thirty years ago. The show followed up the hugely successful run of Dragon Ball which followed Son Goku as a kid. The first series showed Goku learning to fight with Krillin at his side, and Master Roshi's tutelage helped him fight foes like the Red Ribbon Army and even King Piccolo.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

By the time Dragon Ball Zcame around, fans were into the meat of the series, and creator Akira Toriyama did not hold back. A slew of villains were introduced from Raditz to Frieza and more. The Z-Fighters were also gathered to fight some stunningly difficult battles, and that isn't even counting the fact that Goku has kids in this sequel!

As you can see below, a slew of fans are sending well-wishes to Dragon Ball Z on its birthday. Many are asking for the franchise to stage an anime comeback, and that plea has been heard for awhile now. Ever ince Dragon Ball Super closed several years back, the fandom has been anxiously awaiting Goku's return, and they are hopeful it will happen sooner rather than later.

Can you believe Dragon Ball Z is already this old? What's your favorite memory of the anime? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!