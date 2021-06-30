Dragon Ball Z Launches Exclusive New Majin Buu Funko

✖

Dragon Ball as a series hasn't been shy about bringing back its villains with new roles, with Majin Buu returning as an ally following the destruction of Kid Buu and the influence of Mr. Satan on his personality, and it seems that a new exclusive Funko Pop has captured one of Buu's funniest moments. The first incarnation of Majin Buu that we witnessed didn't seem like a villain at all, being freed by the sorcerer Babidi and appearing as a jovial rotund being who wasn't scared to kill anyone that got him mad, which caused the death of Majin Vegeta in the process.

The scene in question that is portrayed in this brand new Funko Pop from Gamestop was when Majin Buu had killed Babidi in a fit of rage and was exploring the world to see what it contained. With the world of Dragon Ball having numerous citizens that would look anything but human, Buu wasn't necessarily a shock to the denizens of the world when he would venture into new locales. Luckily for the world at large, Buu had met Mr. Satan and was informed by the world champion that he should contain his anger and not fight regardless of what was happening.

Twitter User Funko Pop Hunters shared the look at the exclusive Funko Pop that is currently available to pre-order through Gamestop, letting fans relive one of the wackiest scenes in the history of Dragon Ball Z as Majin Buu attempted to learn more about the world he once threatened:

GameStop exclusive Majin Buu with ice cream Pop and Tee now available to preorder #ad ► https://t.co/yutupRpoKC pic.twitter.com/WvYeOcQQI1 — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) June 28, 2021

Majin Buu had a disastrous role during the Tournament of Power Arc, sleeping through the tournament itself and forcing the Z Fighters to rely on Freeza to help save Universe 7. While it hasn't been brought to the anime series yet, the Moro Arc will have a significant role for Majin Buu, diving into the past for the pink powerhouse when he had absorbed one of the Kaioshins and transformed himself to the Buu we know today.

