Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Introduces A Fem Android 17

One of the stand out characters of the Android Saga within the episodes of the Dragon Ball Z anime was Android 17, a creation of Dr. Gero that was one part of the cyborgs that were part of Cell's evolution into his perfect form, and one femlae cosplayer has done a fantastic job of bringing the anti-hero to life with some stunning cosplay! Even though 17 was absorbed by Cell, he was eventually brought back to life and even became one of the strongest members of the Z Fighters group during the Tournament of Power within Dragon Ball Super!

During the Tournament of Power Arc, 17 was brought alongside his sister Android 18 and fought along several of the other Z Fighters that made up the team for Universe 7. Surprising many, 17 did the impossible and ultimately was crowned the winner of the tournament following Goku and Freeza sacrificing themselves to defeat the ultimate warrior from Universe 11 in Jiren. Android 17 originally joined the tournament in order to wish for a new boat for both himself and his family, but used his wish on the Super Dragon Balls to bring back all of the universes that were destroyed following their individual losses as a part of the tournament.

Instagram Cosplayer OhHolyHell shared this impressive new aesthetic for Android 17, sporting the outfit that the young cyborg wore during his initial appearance in Dragon Ball Z, that he would later trade in for a "ranger" outfit when he re-appeared during the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super:

In Dragon Ball Super's manga, 17 is currently fighting alongside the other fighters against the energy absorbing wizard known as Moro though even alongside his sister, he hasn't been able to take down the horned sorcerer.

