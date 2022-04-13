Dragon Ball Z Fan Unleashes Low-Cost Super Saiyan 3 Cosplay

Super Saiyan 3 is definitely the black sheep of the Super Saiyan family, with the transformation introduced during the Buu Saga of Dragon Ball Z definitely becoming one of the most controversial forms that Goku has. While this once powerful form has been pushed to the side in favor of Super Saiyan God and Ultra Instinct, that hasn’t stopped fans from often going back to the form in dynamic new ways as one cosplayer has given the transformation a “low cost” makeover.

With the arrival of Super Saiyan God, Ultra Instinct, and Ultra Ego, Super Saiyan 3 has been pushed further to the sidelines, mostly due to the fact that the use of this transformation burns up a large amount of stamina from its user, while stronger forms do not. With Goku now relying mostly on Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct, it definitely seems as though he’ll be relying on the third level of Super Saiyan less than ever before. Still, the form has definitely left its mark on the franchise and will still appear from time to time, with the transformation getting plenty of play in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, with the spinoff series seeing the likes of Vegeta, Trunks, and even Raditz sporting the long-haired form.

Instagram Cosplayer Lonelyman created a hilariously fantastic take on Goku in his Super Saiyan 3 form, using a blue t-shirt, what appears to be an orange blanket, and a number of mangoes to recreate the form that was once considered to be the highest level that a solo Saiyan could achieve in Dragon Ball Z:

In the world of Dragon Ball, fans are waiting on word from Toei Animation as to when the next film in the series, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, will arrive. Following the hacking attack against Toei, the organization has been tight-lipped as to when the Shonen film might arrive, originally scheduled to land in theaters in Japan later this month. With Goku and Vegeta sitting on the sidelines, Piccolo and Gohan are set to battle against the new incarnation of the Red Ribbon Army, and while the Namekian is sporting a new transformation, it’s unclear if Goku’s son will do the same.

What do you think fo this hilarious new take on one of Dragon Ball’s most controversial transformations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.