Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Takes Super Saiyan 3 Goku Even Further Beyond

Super Saiyan 3 is the black sheep of Super Saiyan transformations in the Dragon Ball franchise, being introduced by Goku during his battle against Majin Buu and giving the Z Fighter a very different appearance from what we had seen before. Though Super Saiyan 3 returned briefly in Dragon Ball Super, the Z Fighters have moved onto god-like forms in their latest battles, though one fan has taken us to the past with some spot-on cosplay.

The last time that we saw Super Saiyan 3 in the anime was during the Tournament of Power Arc, wherein Son Goku transformed into the controversial form while battling against the Saiyans from Universe Six, Caulifla and Kale. Though the transformation is still an energy waster according to the Z Fighter, with Super Saiyan 3 burning through the user’s stamina to great effect, it is still beloved by many fans who can recall its use in the battle against Majin Buu and Janemba in both the television series and the movies associated with the Shonen franchise.

Instagram Cosplayer Nara Chan shared this amazing recreation of one of Son Goku’s most debated transformations, as fans to this day debate whether Super Saiyan 3 is a worthy addition to the Z Fighter’s ever-expanding transformation resume or if Goku stumbled when he introduced this new form:

Though Goku and Gotenks were the only Saiyans in the main series to gain the ability to transform into Super Saiyan 3s, the spin-off series of Dragon Ball Heroes has given the transformation to a number of other Z Fighters. Vegeta, Future Trunks, and Gohan are just a few of the Saiyans that are able to hit this level in the outside of continuity series, demonstrating how anything goes in the world of Heroes. While Vegeta has never shown that he has the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan 3 in the main series, he’s been able to keep up with Goku by achieving various transformations such as Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, and Ultra Ego respectively.

What do you think of Super Saiyan 3 in general? What's your favorite transformation from the Shonen series?