Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Features The Many Sides of Janemba

While Dragon Ball Z movies, for the most part, didn’t take place in the “main timeline” of the series, that didn’t stop the feature-length films from creating some of the most recognizable villains in the shonen franchise. The likes of Broly, Cooler, Turles, and Hildegarn have amassed their own fans since their debut, with another antagonist doing the same. Janemba was the main villain of the twelfth movie of the Dragon Ball Z series, Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, and one fan has not only brought his evil side to life but his lesser-seen iteration.

Aside from focusing on the after-life threat known as Janemba, Fusion Reborn was the first time that shonen fans had the opportunity to check out Gogeta in animation. Since the twelfth film wasn’t considered a part of the overall timeline, a “canon” Gogeta had been absent from the franchise for quite some time. Luckily, Dragon Ball Super: Broly introduced the fused character alongside the legendary Super Saiyan known as Broly. Thanks to Goku and Vegeta pulling off the fusion dance, they were successful in taking down the rampaging threat in a similar fashion as they had with Janemba albeit with a Super Saiyan Blue upgrade.

Janemba: Before And After

Before the growling antagonist was formed in the afterlife thanks a collection of evil finding a target, “Janemba” was a lowly assistant to King Enma in the great beyond. While the nameless assistant was the best worker thanks to listening to his walkman more than attending to his duties, he didn’t deserve being overtaken by Fusion Reborn’s big bad. Luckily, Goku and Vegeta beating Janemba restored the grunt’s body and the afterlife was made all the better because of it.

While Janemba isn’t slated to make an appearance in the main series, Dragon Ball is set to return this fall with Dragon Ball Daima. Seeing the heroes of the shonen franchise transformed into children thanks to a mysterious conspiracy, the trailers for the upcoming spin-off have already hinted at the inclusion of demons. Perhaps Janemba might make his arrival in this upcoming anime adaptation this October.

