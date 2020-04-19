Dragon Ball Z Goes Dark with This Femme Raditz Cosplay

✖

Son Goku has had a rather interesting life, and his existence only got more complicated when he got older. By the time Dragon Ball Z rolled around, fans learned the hero had an older brother and that they hailed from the Saiyan alien race. Now, one fan has decided to give their own take on Goku's temperament bro, and it turns out Raditz looks stunning no matter their gender.

As you can see below, the user mariielelarge posted a photo of their version of Raditz. The Dragon Ball Z fan decided to give Goku a sister rather than a brother, and Raditz pulls off the transformation wonderfully.

The makeover doesn't change too much of Raditz save for some costume alterations. For one, the Saiyan has a chest plate tailored for a bust, and there is a gap in the armor for some added sex appeal. As for the rest of the costume, it aligns with that Raditz wore in the actual Dragon Ball Z anime down to the tail and arm band.

Of course, the other feminine touch given to Raditz here involves hair. The heroine is rocking some long hair here with a simple makeup look. A scouter can be found on Raditz's person, so you know the heroine is just as eager to fighter as her male counterpart. Gender has no influence on Raditz's desire to fight, and the Saiyan people would have it no other way. The race was categorized by its blanket aggression, so we'd say Raditz fits the bill no matter how they look. There is no telling whether Goku would have turned out like his sibling if they'd been raised together... and that is for the best. Earth certainly needed Goku so fans are happy with how the hero turned out especially after meeting his brother. Or sister, in this case.

What do you make of this impressive Dragon Ball Z cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCBto talk all things comics and anime!

