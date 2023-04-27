Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Revisits Videl's First Appearance

Since premiering in the 1980s, the Dragon Ball franchise has overtaken the anime world. First introducing us to Goku as a child, we've seen the Saiyan grow into an adult and have children of his own. With Goku's son Gohan settling down with the love of his life Videl, Pan is looking to carry on the family tradition by training with the demon lord Piccolo. Now, one cosplayer has taken Dragon Ball fans back to the "Z" days by harkening back to the aesthetic Hercule's daughter had in her first appearance.

When Videl first appeared in "DBZ", aka Dragon Ball Z, she was classmates with Gohan and was on a path to follow in her father's footsteps as a fighter. While it was clear that she was on track to easily defeat Mr. Satan in terms of strength, she has learned that she will never hit the same plane as the Saiyans. With the likes of Ultra Instinct, Ultra Ego, and Gohan Beast populating the highest power levels in the universe, Videl has put her fighting days behind her it seems. Now focusing on being a parent to Pan, Videl isn't quite like Chi-Chi in that she's more than happy for her offspring to train in her spare time.

Dragon Ball V

During her early appearances, Videl was attempting to learn the truth about Gohan, as the son of Goku was protecting the city as its newest crime fighter. Eventually, she would learn the truth that Gohan was keeping close to his chest, but would also come to learn just how dangerous the world of the Z-Fighters was. In her brutal fight against Babidi's minions, Gohan was pushed to the edge of his rage.

As it stands, it doesn't appear as though Videl will be stepping back into the ring any time soon. While Dragon Ball Super has given many of the human Z-Fighters the opportunity to shine in fighting in the Tournament of Power or against the wizard known as Moro, Videl has remained on the sidelines. Maybe someday we'll see the humans of the Z-Fighters' world get a power boost.

Do you think we'll see Videl return to the fighting arena in the future? Which human Z-Fighter should be front and center? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVCOmedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.