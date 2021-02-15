Dragon Ball Artist Revisits Gohan vs Cell in Epic New Sketch

✖

Dragon Ball has had some epic fights in its day, but there are some that stand out more than the rest. Goku and Vegeta's epic battle stands atop the list as does Beerus versus Goku. Most of these fights include the Saiyan, but there is one fan-favorite he managed to avoid. Gohan's big fight with Cell still stands up to the test of time, and one artist from the franchise decided to revisit the battle in a new sketch.

Over on Twitter, the artist Dragon Garow Lee decided it was time to honor the Gohan battle in style. The man, who penned the popular gag manga That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha, put his skills to the test in this piece. As you can see below, the colored poster shows Gohan as he pummels Cell, and the piece will take fans back to a different time.

Dressed in his purple gi, Gohan looks fierce in this poster as he lands a hard blow on Cell. His fist is outstretched after following through with his punch while ki crackles around him. As for Cell, the baddie is wincing in pain while drops of blood spurt from his face. Gohan hit the villain so hard he was thrown out of the panel's border, and Cell is only going to get thrashed harder before the battle ends.

Lee's take on this beloved fight has Dragon Ball fans buzzing, and it reminded many of how excellent this battle was. Gohan fought from a place of despair when Cell took his last stand, and he made every hit count. It has been awhile since the Saiyan took part in a battle this big, but fans would like to think Gohan still has this gumption in him. Maybe it's just hiding under all of his books and sweater vests...!

What do you make of this special comeback? Would you like to see Cell return to Dragon Ball?