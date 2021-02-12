Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Unleashes The Majin Side Of Vegeta

✖

Dragon Ball Z spent a good amount of time exploring the character development of Vegeta, with the Buu Saga bringing him back to the world of villains with a power-up initiated by the sorcerer Babidi that gave the Prince of the Saiyans some insane energy while slapping an "M" on his forehead. With this latest anime cosplay, Vegeta doesn't just return to his Majin status, he also is given an aesthetic that is far closer to his original look in the manga that was written and drawn by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama.

Dragon Ball Super has taken the opportunity to place Vegeta far more into the role of hero than ever before, with the Moro Arc seeing the Z Fighters returning to the Planet Namek and the Saiyan Prince swearing to make up for his past sins against the Namekian race during the Freeza Saga. With his days as a "Majin" behind him, Vegeta has managed to increase his power a number of times over by diving into the world of the Gods and discovering the power of Super Saiyan Blue, though Vegeta still lags behind Son Goku when it comes to overall power following his mastery of the transformation known as Ultra Instinct.

Instagram Cosplayer Leon Chiro shared this amazing Cosplay that brings Majin Vegeta back to life following the devastating tenure that the Prince of the Saiyans had during the Buu Saga of Dragon Ball Z, being placed on an even playing field with Goku in his Super Saiyan 2 form:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leon Chiro (@leonchiro)

Vegeta's days as a villain might be over, but the next manga arc is seemingly going to be exploring the past sins of the Saiyan race with the Granolah The Survivor Arc. With an intergalactic bounty hunter named Granolah apparently coming from a race of Cerealians that were wiped off the map by the Saiyans under Freeza's control, it goes without saying that both Goku and Vegeta are more than likely going to come into contact with this new brawler.

What do you think of this amazing take on Vegeta's "Majin" phase? Do you think we'll ever see the Prince of the Saiyans return to his original villainous ways in the future of Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!