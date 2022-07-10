Dragon Ball Z Finally Adds Original Soundtracks to Spotify

Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and of course, the years have given the anime tons in that time. From epic fights to slice-of-life laughs, the shonen series does it all, and that includes releasing epic music. Dragon Ball has some of the most iconic OSTs in the game, and now its original music has joined Spotify at last.

As you can see here, Spotify has release three volumes of Dragon Ball music for fans. The background music includes iconic hits like "Cha-La Head-Cha-La" and orchestral tracks like "Saiyans Are Coming". From the first anime to Dragon Ball Z and beyond, the OSTs are all available on Spotify, so you can check out the three volumes ASAP.

Of course, Dragon Ball is just one of many series to bring its OSTs to Spotify. You can find music from hit series like My Hero Academia, Tokyo Ghoul, Naruto, and more on the service. And if you need an intro to the genre, you can even find official anime playlists curated by Spotify for intro lessons!

As for Dragon Ball itself, the series is preparing to bring its new anime era to fans. After debuting in Japan, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is slated to go live in the United States this August. Additional markets will welcome premieres later this summer, so fans will want to nab tickets for screenings near them as soon as they go live!

Are you ready to make your own Dragon Ball playlist? Which other anime OSTs need to join Spotify? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.