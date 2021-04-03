Dragon Ball Z Wall Art Captures Vegeta's Shining Moment

✖

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better story for Vegeta than within the final arc of Dragon Ball Z, the Buu Arc, in which the prince of the Saiyans come to realize that his Majin power comes at too high a price, and one fan has created some insane wall art to honor the shining moment of the Z Fighter. With Vegeta continuing to be a fan favorite character well into the Dragon Ball Super series, the sequel Shonen has given the Prince of the Saiyans more than a few power-ups that have changed his life forever.

When Goku returned from the grave to spend one day on Earth, his visit was interrupted when it was revealed that the sorcerer Babidi was attempting to collect enough energy to bring back the demon Majin Buu. As the tiny villain captured more energy from the Z Fighters, Vegeta decided to gain a "Majin" power boost in order to fight on an even playing field with Goku. Unfortunately, when Majin Buu was resurrected, the battle between the Saiyans was interrupted and Vegeta realized he would need to sacrifice his own life to have a chance at defeating the insanely powerful villain of Dragon Ball Z.

Instagram Artist Valezquez_Art shared this amazing wall art that depicts the final moments of Vegeta's life before he set himself off using an insane explosion that consumed him and Majin Buu, but unfortunately wasn't ultimately enough to end the life of the pink demon:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juan Velázquez (@velazquez_art_)

In Dragon Ball Super, Vegeta has put his villainous ways behind him, with the prince of the Saiyans not struggling with the debate of whether he should be a hero or a villain. During the events of the Moro Arc, he promised to atone for the sins that he committed against the Namekians during the Freeza Arc, proving that he truly has changed since the events of Dragon Ball Z. Though we doubt there will ever be a story that is held in as high regards as the Majin Vegeta Arc for the Saiyan Prince, it's clear that Vegeta isn't going anywhere in Akira Toriyama's Shonen franchise.

What do you think of this stunning wall art that highlights the final moments before Vegeta's death in Dragon Ball Z? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.