Dragon Prince Season Four to Share New Look at Netflix Geeked Week

Netflix has certainly created some amazing animated series over the course of the streaming service's history, with the likes of Castlevania, Yasuke, and more helping pad out the roster of the platform. Now, one of the biggest animated originals from Netflix is planning to have a big presence at this year's Netflix Geeked Week, an annual event that dives into some of the streaming service's biggest live-action and animated series.

Fans of The Dragon Prince have been waiting on news for the fourth season for quite some time, with the newest episodes last arriving in 2019. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, production ran into some speed bumps but we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see the series return later this year, especially with a new report hinting at the television show's presence at Geeked Week.

If you haven't had the chance to watch the first three seasons of The Dragon Prince on Netflix, the streaming service offers the following official description:

"WAR IS COMING . . . Four full moons past, humans crossed into the magical lands of Xadia and committed an unspeakable crime: They destroyed the only egg of the Dragon King and Queen. Now a young Moonshadow elf assassin has been sent on her first mission; she will make the humans pay for their heinous act. But before she can complete her task, she and two human princes make an astonishing discovery . . . a discovery that could change everything. And so the three reluctant allies set off in a desperate attempt to stop the coming war. Their journey won't be easy, but the trio soon learns that the most serious threat to their quest can't be fought with magic or physical strength. Can these young heroes overcome the longstanding hatred between humans and elves, and restore peace to their world?"

During last year's Comic-Con At Home, co-creator of The Dragon Prince, Aaron Ehasz, had this to say:

"We've been recording the actors. Many scripts are written. Beautiful designs are coming back, and storyboards, and it's a very exciting time. So we are building it, and we're excited," Ehasz stated. But while there's no date yet, Ehasz promised fans will get more information as soon as it becomes available, "I wish I could give you more news today, but I can't yet. As soon as we have any kind of date or visibility on dates, we will provide it. But we're building something we're really proud of and I think you're gonna love."

