Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Debuts New Poster

Dragon Quest has been a huge name in gaming for decades, so it was just a matter of time before the series took on anime. Back in 2020, the franchise hit up televisions globally when Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai was turned into an anime. Now, the show is heading into its second year, and fans just got a new poster to ring in the milestone.

Over on Twitter, the key visual was released by the Dragon Quest team. The colorful visual, as you can see below, shows Dai front and center with a sword in hand. His allies are seen in the background pushing him forward, but their foe Vearn is still around. The Great Demon King has an army to himself, and our heroes are the only ones who can stop the madman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The poster for Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai has fans hyped, and they have more to anticipate. The show is slated to debut a new opening theme song soon, and a slew of merch will be going live overseas. So if you were afraid this anime was falling into obscurity, think again.

After all, Dragon Quest is not the powerhouse in the United States as it is in Japan. The fantasy adventure is massive in Asia, and this story in particular is hugely popular with fans. Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai remains one of the best-selling manga under Weekly Shonen Jump. At least 47 million volumes of the manga are in circulation, and Dragon Quest‘s legacy has only grown since the story’s debut in 1991.

If you have not checked in on this anime, you have plenty of time to catch up. Dragon Quest‘s anime can be found on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. You can find its full synopsis below for more information:

“The world that was once afflicted by Hadlar, the Dark Lord, has regained peace in the hands of a swordsman called the “hero” and his companions. Delmurin Island became a place where monsters released from the Dark Lord lived. Dai, who is the only human on the island and longs to be a hero, lives in peace with the monsters. However, that life completely changes with the resurrection of the Dark Lord Hadlar. With promises from teachers, encounters with friends, and a destiny that cannot be escaped… In order to save the world, the adventure of Dai and his quest to be a hero begins!”

What do you think of this new Dragon Quest poster? Have you been keeping up with this cult hit anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.