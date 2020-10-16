Fairy Tail Creator Shares Adorable Edens Zero Sketch of Homura

✖

Like with Fairy Tail and Rave Master, Hiro Mashima has introduced a huge new extended roster of heroes and heroines in his current series, Edens Zero, and the creator put Homura Kogetsu in the spotlight with an adorable new sketch. While not the first new heroine we meet in the series, she's certainly become a major standout as part of the Edens Zero crew over the manga's 100 plus chapter run thus far. As a sword fighter, we have steadily learned more about what made Homura tick over the course of Edens Zero and saw a much different side to her than what we were first introduced to.

As the student of one of Edens Zero's (the ship, rather than the series' title itself) Four Shining Stars, Homura has made a major impact with fans due to her naivete blending with her fierce demeanor in battle. At the same time, her tendency to openly blurt out every small thing she's thinking has made her a hilarious addition to the crew overall outside of battle too. Now Mashima has provided another strong argument for her with an adorable sketch of Homura shared with fans on Twitter:

Homura Kogetsu will be one of the many characters re-introduced to fans when Edens Zero makes its grand anime premiere next year. Currently scheduled for a release in April next year as part of the Spring 2021 anime season, Edens Zero's anime debut will be produced by J.C. Staff and directed by Shinji Ishihara, who also previously directed Fairy Tail.

Homura's voice actress has yet to be confirmed for the anime series as of this writing, but the currently confirmed cast for the series includes the main trio we meet at the start with Takuma Terashima as Shiki Granbell, Mikako Komatsu as Rebecca Bluegarden, and Rie Kugimiya will be returning from Fairy Tail to provide the voice of Happy once more. But what do you think?

What do you think of Hiro Mashima's latest take on Homura Kogetsu? Where does Homura rank among your favorite heroines in Edens Zero overall? How does she stack up to Mashima's extended roster of heroines across his three series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!