Fairy Tail Creator Shares Sweet Edens Zero Rebecca Sketch

Hiro Mashima, series creator behind Rave Master and Fairy Tail, recently shared a sweet new sketch honoring the heroine from his current series, Edens Zero. While Fairy Tail indeed is getting the most attention from fans of Mashima's works even after coming to an end, that fervor is beginning to lead to a new appreciation of Mashima's current series. Now that Edens Zero is over 100 chapters into its run in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, the franchise is getting ready for a major takeover with new anime and video game adaptations much like Mashima's previous work Fairy Tail.

But the more Mashima pays tribute to the characters of his current series, the more it's beginning to draw more eyes to it from fans who might have not yet experienced his newest manga yet. This is especially true for each of his newest Twitter sketches, which have given his new main heroine, Rebecca Bluegarden, new looks with each piece.

This is indeed the case with his newest take on Rebecca as Mashima shared a sweet new sketch of the heroine as she sits above a well. Fans have loved each one of these sketches the creator has shared with fans on Twitter so far, and this one is no different! Check it out:

Rebecca Bluegarden and the rest of the Edens Zero cast will soon be breaking out in a new way as the series officially announced a new anime adaptation is on the way. Aiming for a scheduled released in April next year, the new anime will be produced by J.C. Staff. Directed by Shinji Ishihara, who also directed for Fairy Tail, the first cast additions to the anime include Takuma Terashima as Shiki Granbell, Mikako Komatsu as Rebecca Bluegarden, and Rie Kugimiya will be returning from Fairy Tail to provide the voice of Happy once more. But what do you think?

