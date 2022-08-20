Edens Zero Creator Heats Up the Summer With New Homura Sketch

Edens Zero's original series creator is really going all out for the Summer by heating things up with a new sketch of Homura Kogetsu shared with fans! Hiro Mashima's original manga series recently crossed over its 200th chapter milestone earlier this Summer, and not only that, but the franchise is also getting ready to come back with its second season of the anime in the near future as well. So there's a lot to celebrate from the franchise as a whole this season as fans look ahead to what could be coming for the titular Edens Zero crew.

Edens Zero original series creator Hiro Mashima often takes time in between all of the creator's projects to share some sketches of his favorite characters with fans on his social media channels, and this often results in cool new looks at each of the fan favorites that might not necessarily make it into the full series proper. This is the case with Mashima's latest sketch, which sees Homura settling down for the Summer with a look that fans haven't seen in the main manga or anime series. You can check out Hiro Mashima's newest sketch below:

If you wanted to jump into the manga run for more of Homura Kogetsu and the rest of the titular Edens Zero crew in action, you can find the Edens Zero manga's newest chapters released alongside their launch in Japan with Crunchyroll. As for the anime adaptation, a second season of the series has been confirmed to be in the works for a release some time next year. That means there's plenty of time to catch up with the first season, and you can find the 25 episode first season of Edens Zero now streaming with Netflix. They tease the series as such:

"It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

