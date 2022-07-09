Edens Zero Creator Shares Flashy New Look at Rebecca

The original creator behind Edens Zero has shared a flashy new look for Rebecca Bluegarden with some slick new art! While it took some time for the series' official anime adaptation to finally premiere, original series creator Hiro Mashima has been hard at work with the manga for quite some time. In fact, the series is getting closer than ever to its impressive 200th chapter milestone as Rebecca and the rest of the titular Edens Zero crew make their way through one of their toughest fights yet. It also means there's been less time to slow down and have more wacky adventures with the crew in question.

Despite how busy Mashima has been with Edens Zero's manga run and Fairy Tail's official sequel series manga (which will soon be getting an official anime of its own in the future too), the creator has become a major fan favorite with fans as he often takes to Twitter to share new looks for each of his favorite characters. Using his downtime to share fun new sketches of the characters outside of the context of the main series, it's often some of the only times he can experiment with new outfits and designs. That's the case with his flashy new look for Rebecca, and you can check it out below:

If you wanted to check out the manga run as it gets closer than ever to its milestone 200 chapter mark for more of Rebecca and the rest of the titular Edens Zero crew in action, you can find the Edens Zero manga's newest chapters released alongside their launch in Japan with Crunchyroll. As for the anime adaptation, a second season has been confirmed to be in the works but has yet to reveal any concrete production, staff, or potential release information as of the time of this writing. That also means there is plenty of time to check out that first season run, so it you wanted to catch up you can find the 25 episode first season now streaming with Netflix.

They tease the series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

How are you liking Edens Zero's manga run so far? What did you think of Edens Zero's first anime season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!