Viral Fairy Tail Cosplay Rounds Up Lucy Heartfilia and Taurus

Fairy Tail knows what the fans want, and they always want more Lucy. Since the series began, the stellar mage has been a favorite with fans, and Lucy has only become more popular as the years have passed. These days, Lucy is back in action on screen thanks to Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. The sequel has put Lucy center stage with her friends, and thanks to one fan, she is going viral with help from her most intense ally.

As you can see below, the tribute comes from cosplayer amegentei over on X (Twitter). The fan, who has done a number of Fairy Tail tributes before, hit up followers with their latest take on the anime. It was there Lucy came to life in her Taurus Form, and the astrological mascot made sure to pencil in the shoot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the cosplay’s outfit to its wig and style, not a thing is out of place. To be honest, it seems like amegentei managed to bring Lucy into the real world, and fans aren’t complaining one bit. We are sure series creator Hiro Mashima would do a double take if he saw this cosplay. So when it comes to Fairy Tail, this tribute gets five full stars.

Of course, it has been a hot minute since we have seen Lucy take on her Taurus form. The rather risqué look is made possible with the Star Dress spell, and Lucy has used it to imbue herself with other astrological powers. When she channels Taurus, Lucy goes full rodeo with enhanced strength and a sturdy whip to match. So maybe if we are lucky, Mashima will find a way to reintroduce this form to Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest someday!

Want to know more about Fairy Tail? You can find the hit anime streaming on Crunchyroll alongside its sequel. So for more info on Fairy Tail, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Cute girl wizard Lucy wants to join the Fairy Tail, a club for the most powerful wizards. But instead, her ambitions land her in the clutches of a gang of unsavory pirates le by a devious magician. Her only hope is Natsu, a strange boy she happens to meet on her travels. Natsu’s not your typical hero – he gets motion sickness, eats like a pig, and his best friend is a talking cat. With friends like this, is Lucy better off with her enemies?”

What do you think about this take on Lucy and Taurus? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!