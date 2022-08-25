Fairy Tail Cosplay Taps Into Erza's Power

Fairy Tail is gearing up to come back with a major sequel anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Erza Scarlet is such a fan favorite by tapping into the fighter's power! Hiro Mashima's action manga and anime franchise might have ended its original run several years ago (as Mashima himself is now deep within his newest serialization, Edens Zero), but the story has actually continued much further than that thanks to the full sequel series. This sequel brought back many of the fan favorites from the original series for a whole new slate of fights an unexpected challenges.

Erza is one of the many fighters brought back into the fold with the events of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, and the sequel has seen Natsu Dragneel and his usual team taking on the toughest mission possible as teased by the end of the original series. Erza has been in the thick of many tougher fights in the sequel than ever seen in that original, and she'll be involved in many more as the sequel continued through this massive new mission. Now artist @seracoss on Instagram is tapping into this strength with an awesome cosplay bringing Erza to life! Check it out below:

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest announced last year that a new anime adaptation for the sequel is in the works, but unfortunately there have been few updates on it since that initial reveal. The potential release date, staff, or production studio has yet to be announced for the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime as of this writing, so that means there's still time to catch up with the manga's original. If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics. They describe the sequel series as such:

"Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

Where does Erza rank among your favorite fighters in Fairy Tail overall? What are you hoping to see from her next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!