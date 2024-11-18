Fairy Tail Sequel Debuts Natsu and Lucy’s Child (& Not As Fans Would Hope)

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is gearing up for its next major arc, but the newest episode of the anime took a brief detour to introduce Natsu and Lucy’s child. It’s just not in the way that fans of the couple might have hoped to see, unfortunately. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been going strong with the second cour of episodes for the sequel TV anime series this Fall, and Natsu and the others recently wrapped up one of their biggest fights yet. As they prepare for what’s next, there was quite a surprise as they were suddenly transported somewhere else.

With White Mage angry over everything that happened, she uses a spell with the intention of heading back to her homeland of Elentear with the Fairy Tail wizards in tow. But it doesn’t go quite as planned as they end up being transported to Edolas instead. It’s been quite a while since Natsu and the others were in this parallel world the last time, and a lot has been happening since then. The first big reveal is that their version of Natsu and Lucy actually had a child with one another, Nasha, who makes her debut in Episode 19.

Who Is Nasha in Fairy Tail?

One of the big appeals of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest overall was seeing how the relationship between Natsu and Lucy could potentially develop further after the original series ended without making them an official couple as fans had hoped to see. But at least it’s there a bit as the Edolas versions of Natsu and Lucy not only went on to be an official married couple, but it’s revealed in Episode 19 that the two of them have actually had a child of their own named Nasha, who has visual similarities to the both of them (as she looks more like Natsu, but has a strawberry blonde hair instead due to Lucy’s genes).

Edolas Lucy explains that it’s been nine years since the Lucys last saw one another, and in that time she had a child. She and Natsu had gotten married, and Gray and Juvia did as well. They even had a kid of their own. As Edo Lucy explains to Lucy, one day Natsu had just gotten “passionate” while the two of them were in a car and things rolled on from that point on. The people of Edolas have made great strides in their lives, and it further shows how Natsu and the others on Earth have been slacking a bit in that regard.

Will Natsu and Lucy Ever Really Get Together?

Natsu and Lucy becoming an official couple has been one of the main questions plaguing fans since the very beginning of Fairy Tail’s run. Series creator Hiro Mashima has been fairly open about playing with the idea of having them being romantically linked to one another, but the original Fairy Tail series ended with the two of them being no closer together than when the series first began. But as the sequel continues, these bits of fan service are getting fans one step closer to that endgame.

Mashima himself has even gone as far as sharing sketches of Natsu and Lucy in much deeper romantic entanglements than they’ve ever been in the main series, so it’s clear that at least the creator is behind the idea as well through moments like the reveal of their potential future child. Now he just needs to make it official in the way that Fairy Tail fans have been asking for.