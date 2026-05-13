Fairy Tail Revival Confirms New Release Date as Creator Speeds Up

Fairy Tail is now in the works on a big comeback as part of the celebration of its 20th anniversary, and the creator behind it all is speeding up their work to a newly confirmed release date. Hiro Mashima’s Fairy Tail has kicked off its 20th anniversary commemorate of its original debut with Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, and the publisher for the massively popular franchise is going all out to celebrate. As a result, the original creator behind it all is actually returning to the franchise with a brand new story coming soon.

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Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima has confirmed that he is returning to the pages of Weekly Shonen Magazine with a new Fairy Tail manga serialization. When it was first announced, it was revealed for a planned launch this August. But a new update has now confirmed that due to Mashima speeding up his work on the new series, Fairy Tail’s brand new manga will instead be launching a week earlier on July 29th instead. It’s a full week earlier than planned, so make sure to keep an eye out for it.

Fairy Tail might currently be in the midst of an official sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, but Mashima only provides the writing for that one. Instead, the art is handled by Atsuo Ueda. This new Fairy Tail series will be the first one that Mashima will provide both the writing and art for since the end of the original manga’s run back in 2017. This means it will be nine years since the first series came to an end, and 20 years since it all began. But it’s still yet to be revealed what kind of story this new Fairy Tail manga will cover.

It’s been teased by Kodansha to be a “short-term intensive serialization,” so don’t expect it to run for too long either. It seems like in order to make room in his schedule for the new Fairy Tail series, Mashima had to put a hold on his most current work, Dead Rock. It was announced that his current series would be going on hiatus until sometime later this year. No return date has been set for Dead Rock as of this time, but it’s likely going to resume it’s serialization once this Fairy Tail revival ends. Which means this new series is likely going to run for a few months at most.

What’s Next for Fairy Tail?

Courtesy of Kodansha

As Fairy Tail continues to celebrate its 20th anniversary, Kodansha has other plans to commemorate the occasion. Hiro Mashima will be a part of special autograph events throughout Japan through the rest of the year, but there might even be more on the horizon. “So, the fact that we can celebrate a manga that ended quite some time ago is all thanks to the unwavering support of our readers,” Mashima stated when the revival was first announced.

“We’re preparing lots of new merchandise and events from this year through next year, so please look forward to them,” the creator continued. “Let’s all celebrate the 20th anniversary together! I’m fired up!” Fairy Tail returning a week earlier than planned already reveals how “fired up” Mashima is about the big anniversary, and that certainly makes the idea of its comeback all the more exciting.

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