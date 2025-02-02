Family Guy Season 23 Drops First Look at Top Gun Parody Premiere: Watch

Family Guy is finally making its return with Season 23 of the series later this month, and fans have gotten the first look at its premiere with a new clip showing off a Top Gun parody. Family Guy unfortunately missed out on much of 2024 as rather than returning for new episodes during the Fall 2024 FOX schedule as many fans had hoped, the series instead was saved for a full return during FOX’s midseason schedule kicking off this February. Now the series is finally making its return, and fans will be getting all kinds of shenanigans with the Griffin Family all over again.

Family Guy will be hitting screens with Season 23 beginning on Sunday, February 16th with FOX as part of the Animation Domination block for the Winter 2025 midseason schedule. To tease what’s coming in the premiere episode, FOX has shared a new clip for Family Guy’s debut that showcases parodies for both Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick. With some surprising characters taking on certain roles in the films, Family Guy is already looking ahead to a hilarious comeback. Check out the sneak peek clip in the video above.

When Does Family Guy Season 23 Come Out?

Family Guy Season 23 will be officially premiering with FOX on Sunday, February 16th at 8:00PM EST. It will be leading FOX’s Animation Domination block on Sunday evenings ahead of Grimsburg, The Great North, and Krapopolis. It will be temporarily taking over the time slot previously held by The Simpsons last year, and The Simpsons will be officially returning to its time slot beginning on March 30th too. So fans will get to see all kinds of animated favorites through the rest of FOX’s midseason schedule as well. As for what is coming in the new season, however, that’s always tougher to predict.

Family Guy can really throw out any kind of story, and that’s been even truer in the later seasons as the plot in the beginning of an episode then has a complete swerve to the real plot in the rest of it. But for episodes like this Top Gun entry, the series has also spent time to explore these films through a much fuller and committed parody. See episodes like “PeTerminator” from Season 19, for an example of this fun kind of idea.

Is Family Guy Still Good?

There’s been a big debate surrounding Family Guy as to whether or not the show is as good as it used to be, and it’s a debate that gets louder with each new season. With the 23rd season underway, Family Guy fans often think back to the past of the series and hold it in high regard. But at the same time, this animated series has found a way to get new fans behind it every single year. It’s not only airing on four different channels at any given time, but often clips of it go viral for no particular reason other than fans highlighting how funny they are.

It’s just a different series, but it’s not like it has gone down in quality over the years. Family Guy‘s characters have changed to more exaggerated versions of the characters fans were introduced to years before, but that also makes them much more pliable for any situation. It’s why you can throw them in a parody of Top Gun, and get jokes out of not only the parody but seeing the characters in these respective roles (like Stewie being Val Kilmer’s Iceman). If you wanted to check out more Family Guy, you can now find all episodes streaming with Hulu.