Family Guy & American Dad Hit Record Breaking Streaming Milestones

Family Guy and American Dad! have been doing better for themselves than ever, and it turns out they’re do so well that these two shows are still breaking streaming records. Family Guy is currently in the midst of a comeback as the animated series prepares to return for new episodes with Season 23 airing on Fox beginning later this month. But while it missed out on a large part of 2024 without any new episodes airing, the series is still one of the biggest when it comes to streaming. In fact, it’s one of the biggest shows streaming as of last year.

Both Family Guy and American Dad really took over streaming services in 2024 as revealed in Nielsen’s report for the year. As shared by Fuzzy Door (the production company behind both Family Guy and American Dad) on social media, Family Guy was the third most streamed show in 2024 with over 42 billion minutes streamed. As for American Dad, the series has broken its own record as it’s the second most binged series with 175.3 episodes streamed per user on Hulu.

Don't be shy, tell us how many minutes of streaming you were responsible for… pic.twitter.com/g5OMVTR5kH — Fuzzy Door (@fuzzydoor) January 29, 2025

It Was a Big Year for American Dad

It was an especially big year for American Dad in 2024. Not only did the series return to TV with new episodes last Fall, it’s really the only animated series still running with TBS (and one of the few originals still aired by the network). But when you see how many episodes have been binged in just 2024 alone, it really helps to put in perspective why American Dad has as much staying power as it does. But the series has also really amped up its reach with fans in the last year too with some special new releases such as the official soundtrack.

American Dad! has always listened closely to its fans, and that has really gotten new heat in the last year especially. The soundtrack of the series’ best songs has been something fans have been asking to see for years, and the eventual release was so high quality that it even included a remastered version of the classic “Daddy’s Gone.” It was a big deal, and it likely inspired fans to check out their favorites streaming with Hulu over and over again.

Family Guy Is Going to Have a Huge 2025

2024 might have been American Dad‘s year, but 2025 is going to be pretty big for Family Guy fans. Family Guy Season 23 will be officially kicking off its run with Fox starting on Sunday, February 16th. It will be temporarily taking over The Simpsons‘ time slot when it hits at 8:00PM EST, but The Simpsons will then be returning for the second half of Season 36 later this Spring. But Family Guy is ready for its takeover as fans have been waiting on this new season for a lot longer than they initially expected to with Fox.

As Family Guy gets ready for its new episodes, it’s likely going to be even more binged when it hits. There are more ways to check out the series than ever before too. Because while fans can stream all of its classic episodes with Hulu, Family Guy is also concurrently running on FXX, Comedy Central and Adult Swim in the evening. When it returns to FOX with new episodes later this month, Family Guy is then going to have all of its episodes airing across four different stations all at the same time. It’s really going to have a huge year.