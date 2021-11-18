Fena: Pirate Princess Debuts New Japanese Poster

Cartoon Network’s programming blocks of Adult Swim and Toonami have made the leap into creating original anime series of their own, with Fena: Pirate Princess being the first series of its kind that sees the cable channel teaming up with Crunchyroll and Production IG. With the series set to come to a close with its twelfth episode, the latest anime from Cartoon Network has shared a new poster set to arrive in Japan, bringing together the cast of the sea-faring epic adventure.

Currently, it seems as though there are no plans for a second season of Fena: Pirate Princess, though Cartoon Network isn’t ending its streak of creating new anime originals. In the future, Adult Swim will be releasing an adaptation of the Junji Ito horror story, Uzumaki, as well as an anime adaptation of the popular video game franchise, Shenmue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Official Fena: Pirate Princess Twitter Account released the new poster, and third key visual, for the series, bringing together the main cast in order to celebrate what might be the series finale for the Adult Swim/Crunchyroll/Production IG venture:

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Fena: Pirate Princess, Crunchyroll shared an official description of the twelve-episode series on its platform:

“Fena: Pirate Princess tells the tale of a young orphan girl, Fena Houtman, living in a fantastic alternate history version of the 18th century. Fena has been raised on an island where there is no hope of escaping the dark destiny forced upon her by her captors, to be used and discarded by the soldiers of the British Empire. But Fena is more than just another powerless orphan. When her mysterious past comes knocking, Fena will break the chains of her oppressors. Her goal: escape her captors, forge a new identity, and search for a place where she can truly belong and find out the true mystery behind the keyword: “Eden.” It’s the story of the adventure of a lifetime she and her crew of misfits and unlikely allies will have, in pursuit of her goals!”

Are you sad to see Fena: Pirate Princess come to an end? Do you think we’ll see it return for a second season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of pirates princesses.