Fire Force Season 3 Hypes Major Showdown With New Promo

After almost four years of waiting, Fire Force is finally releasing its third season, which will continue to unravel the mystery behind the world. The story takes place in a world where spontaneous human combustion turns people into monsters called Infernals. Specialized firefighters, known as the Fire Force, are tasked to combat them and put them to rest. Almost all the members of these squads consist of pyrokinetic individuals who can control and manipulate flames in various ways. The story follows Shinra Kusakabe, a young firefighter who is able to ignite his feet at will, earning him the nickname “Devil’s Footprints.”

He joins Special Fire Force Company 8 to find out what really happened to his family, who died in a mysterious fire years ago. The finale of Season 2 ends on a major cliffhanger as the threat of the White Clad becomes more apparent. Haumea witnesses some kind of vision where the world is illuminated by a new kind of sun, leaving several questions unanswered. The third season is scheduled to be released in two parts, with the first debuting on April 5th. Meanwhile, the second part doesn’t have a fixed release date yet, but it will start airing in January 2026. With the release date of the first part less than a month away, the anime keeps sharing new updates. This time, we get to see the character design of one of Arthur’s greatest opponents, Dragon.

【New Cast】

Fire Force Season 3

Scheduled for April 4 on Crunchyroll!



• Yoko Hikasa as Gold

• Masaki Aizawa as Dragon



Fire Force Season 3 Will Feature Arthur Vs. Dragon

The third season will kick off with Obi’s Rescue Arc as the captain of Company 8 runs into trouble with the White Clad. However, Company 8 won’t sit by and let the villains kill their beloved captain. During the rescue, the members fight against new villains, including Dragon. The latest update from Fire Force Season 3 features new character designs of Dragon and Gold. Anime-only fans may not be aware, but the manga has an exciting fight between Arthur and Dragon.

As someone obsessed with portraying himself as a knight, hearing Dragon’s name feeds Arthur’s delusions. He envisions the moment of a knight slaying a dragon and can’t help but feel excited about this fight. His opponent is every bit as powerful as you’d expect from a real dragon, so the fight is intense and thrilling. Dragon has raw strength, durability, and destruction, and his scales make him nearly invincible. On the other hand, the more Arthur fantasizes about being a knight, the stronger he becomes.

David Production

The more passionate he is about a fight, the hotter his flames burn. Although he’s usually powerful, this fight establishes him among the top-tier characters. As the fight continues, his confidence and determination push him beyond his limits. He even forges his Excalibur into its ultimate form, turning his plasma blade into a weapon worthy of slaying a powerful dragon.

The first two seasons of Fire Force are currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Prime Video. While the anime still has a lot of story to cover, the manga concluded in 2022. You can read it on Kodansha’s manga app, K Manga.

