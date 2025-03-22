Fire Force Season 3 Confirms Yet Another Streaming Home for 2025

Fire Force is finally returning with a third season after more than four years since Season 2 ended. The anime is famous for its unique blend of shonen action and supernatural elements in a post-apocalyptic world. Based on Atsushi Ookubo’s manga, Fire Force is set in a world where spontaneous human combustion turns people into fiery monsters called Infernals, who lose their sense of self and cause chaos. It’s the job of specialized fire soldiers, known as the Fire Force, who are responsible for fighting those monsters and putting them to rest. Almost all the soldiers have pyrokinetic abilities, allowing them to control and manipulate flames in unique ways.

The story follows Shinra Kusakabe, a young firefighter rookie with a tragic past who plans to uncover the truth behind the fire that killed his family 12 years ago. He is able to ignite his feet at will, earning him the nickname “Devil’s Footprints.” The third season will continue to unravel the mystery behind the world as the fire soldiers find themselves in peril with new and powerful villains. The first two seasons of Fire Force are available on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix. The franchise recently confirmed that Fire Force Season 3 will stream on Hulu, but now it has announced another streaming home for the show with Netflix confirming the season to come in 2025.

Fire Force Season 3 Will Stream on Netflix

AnimeJapan 2025 is one of the biggest annual anime events, unpacking several news related to upcoming shows. Netflix is also participating in the event with several of its shows announcing the latest updates. The official account of Netflix Anime on X (previously known as Twitter) hypes up the event as it reminds fans to keep an eye out for several titles. Among several shows such as Sakamoto Days, Beastars, Arcane, and many more, one of them is Fire Force Season 3, confirming that this popular Shonen anime will soon be included on the platform.

In another post, Netflix confirmed the list of anime series that will be streaming in 2025, and Fire Force Season 3 is one of them. So far, it hasn’t been confirmed if it will be a simulcast release. It’s also possible for the streaming giant to take the same route as Dragon Ball Daima and release episodes a week or so after the initial simulcast. Fire Force Season 3 is split into two parts with the first being released on April 5th, 2025. The second part will start airing in January 2026.

