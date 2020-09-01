Fire Force Goes Full JoJo's Bizarre Adventure with Hilarious Easter Egg

✖

Fire Force's second season has been a huge hit with fans, and the newest episode of the series really struck a chord with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans thanks to a neat Easter Egg slipped in during Ogun's Flamy Ink attack. The newest episode of the second season continues the Chinese Penisula arc as Shinra and a few others search a mysterious region in search of an Adolla Burst, and they have come across one of their toughest opponents yet as a result. This meant that Ogun had to dig into his repertoire to really do some damage.

In order to buy Shinra some time to make contact with the Adolla Burst and potentially get some help to defeat their current Evangelist foe, Ogun unleashes his special Flamy Ink technique. This ability wraps his body with flame and enhances his physical capabilities and flame power to a whole new degree. But as a trade off, Ogun has to pump himself up to hyper levels of activity when attacking.

It's like he has to go in with every bit of spirit he has, and thus unleashes a series of punches on his opponent. First he begins by screaming "Dam" several times over, but as the punches continue Ogun starts to spin off his grunts into ones JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans will immediately recognize with a few "Ora," "Muda," and more for good measure. You can check it out below thanks to @StickerTricker on Twitter:

David Production straight up said fuck it, lets add some JoJo into Fire Force this week. Hell yeah man, they’re resharpening their skills so they can get ready for Part 6 baby! Lol pic.twitter.com/vwa5hX9i0y — STICKER (@StickerTricker) August 28, 2020

What's funniest about this connection, whether or not it's intentional, is the fact that Fire Force and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime outings are produced by the same studio, David Production. There might not currently be any word on a sixth season of that fan favorite anime franchise just yet, but that spirit is being carried on through other anime productions in the meantime.

