Fire Force Cosplay Taps Into Maki's Witchy Makeover

Fire Force is currently heating up with a third season of the anime now in the works for a release in the future, and one awesome cosplay is showing some major love for Maki Oze by tapping into the fighter's full Witch Queen makeover! Atsushi Okubo's original manga series brought its long run to an end earlier this year, but thankfully the franchise as a whole is far from over. In fact, a highly anticipated third season of the anime has been announced and thus it means it won't be too much longer until we get to see the Special Fire Force Company 8 in action again.

Fire Force has unfortunately yet to set a release window or date for the currently in the works third season of the anime, so while it might be a bit before the anime kicks back into high gear, fans are taking it upon themselves to keep the fires of the series burning in the meantime. This is especially true for one particularly fiery cosplay from artist @cyberstephanie on Instagram taking on Maki's rare "Witch Queen" look that showed up during her initial introduction as a way to highlight her prominent title as a fighter. Check it out below:

Season 2 was a particularly formative time for Maki as a member of Company 8, but this was all in the midst of a larger conspiracy unfolding all around her. Since Season 3 of the anime still is going to be a while before it pops up, that means there's plenty of time to catch up with the first two seasons before the new episodes hit. If you wanted to check out Fire Force before the new season airs, you can now find the series streaming on Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such:

"Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he'll use his devil's footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze."

Are you excited to see Fire Force returning for a third season? What are you hoping to see from Maki and the others in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!