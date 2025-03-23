Boruto Star Joins Fire Force Season 3 Cast

Fire Force Season 3 will debut on April 3rd as part of the exciting Spring 2025 anime lineup. The upcoming season was confirmed in 2020, finally following up on the second season’s conclusion. Fans have been awaiting the third season ever since. It will be released in two parts, concluding the story as fans learn everything about the world’s secret. The second part will be released in January 2026, with no exact release date yet. For major characters, the third season has the same voice actors. However, it will also introduce several new characters, including members of the White Clad serving the Evangelist.

A recent update from the Fire Force anime’s official website unveils a second wave of the character and cast information. One of them is Faerie, a e former leader of the White-Clad’s Great Cataclysm Execution Specialist Force. He was introduced as an antagonist in the Stone Pillars Arc. The character will be voiced by Sanpei Yuuko, the voice actor of Boruto Uzumaki in Boruto: Next Generations. Yuuko is a renowned voice actor known for several roles such as Selim Bradley/Pride in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Ui Ui in Jujutsu Kaisen, etc. Apart from Faerie, the official website also introduces two more White Clad members.

Fire Force Season 3 Also Shares Information About Stream and Fracture

Stream and Fracture serve as antagonists in Obi’s Rescue Arc, the arc that the third season will kick off with. Fracture is a relatively minor character, voiced by Matsukaze Masaya, who is also the voice behind Illumi Zoldyck from Hunter x Hunter, Suiryu from One Punch Man, Metori Saiko from The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, and many more. Additionally, Stream will be introduced in Obi’s Rescue Arc and will face off against Arthur Boyle, one of the rookies from the Fire Force Special Company 8. Stream’s voice actor, Shinji Kawada is also the voice behind Shino Aburame in Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden, Auruo Bossard from Attack on Titan, and so on.

The upcoming season will be intense as the first part is expected to cover at least Obi’s Rescue, Return to St. Raffles, Arthur’s Adventure, and Stone Pillars Arcs. Fire Force Season 3 will be available for global fans on major streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu. The previous two seasons are also available on these platforms if you are looking to catch up before the new season drops.

