Fist of the North Star Hypes Big Anime Revival News (And Sooner Than You Expect)

One of the most influential anime and manga series is about to get new information regarding its long-awaited return very soon, after quite a drought with no updates or news. Fist of the North Star‘s return to anime is something that was met with extremely high excitement, but ever since it was confirmed, news has been scarce. Fortunately, this is about to change as a confirmation that the adaptation of the legendary manga will get announcements very soon.

As confirmed by the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Hokuto no Ken – Fist of the North Star, it was revealed that in 2 days, on June 26, 2025, the recently announced remake of the anime will receive news. The post was accompanied by an illustration of the protagonist, Kenshiro’s, left shoulder crossed on his chest. While the announcement could be regarding anything, there is a very good chance that it will be revealed which studio is animating the remake, as well as a promotional video or key visuals, and core staff.

Following a nuclear disaster, the world is left in shambles, dominated by ruthless marauders where brute force governs and justice is dwindling. In the midst of this turmoil, a solitary fighter known as Kenshiro rises—a quiet champion skilled in the lethal martial art of Fist of the North Star. With pinpoint, explosive strikes, he obliterates those who exploit the vulnerable. As he traverses the desolate landscape, Kenshiro transforms into a beacon of hope, forcefully reestablishing equilibrium and safeguarding the innocent. Tormented by his past, he yearns to be reunited with his cherished Julia, even as he treads a path marked by bloodshed and redemption.

The anime remake was announced in 2023, and the only known information about it at the time was that Warner Bros. Japan were producing it, a key visual of Kenshiro facing off against enemies, and messages from Tetsuo Hara and Buranson about their excitement for the project, celebrating the manga’s 40th anniversary. Sadly, the original anime by Toei Animation did not follow the manga, but this new remake promises to be faithful to the source material and take advantage of the latest animation technology to produce the best possible work. With a new cast, staff and vision, the upcoming remake of the legendary Fist of the North Star will see the monolith of the manga world come back in style.