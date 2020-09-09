Fist of the North Star Debuts Whiskey Line Overseas

✖

The Fist of the North Star might not be as popular as some new comers in the world of anime such as My Hero Academia and Attack On Titan, but the dystopian tales of Kenshiro and his death dealing punches has lone been a recognizable part of the world of anime and now, a whiskey line is honoring the long running franchise. While plenty of anime series have taken the opportunity to lend their images and license to merchandise, Fist of the North Star is unique in that it will be stamped on the side of liquor bottles!

The Fist of the North Star debuted as a manga in 1983, following the story of Kenshiro through a dystopian, futuristic nightmare that is similar to the story of Mad Max in the dangerous new world. Since initially hitting the world of manga, it has been adapted into a number of anime series that have taken a shot at breathing new life into the franchise, along with a number of video games across the generations of consoles over the years. One of the most noteworthy moments of the series is when Kenshiro unleashes a number of strikes against an opponent, states that they are "already dead", and walks away from his enemy to only have their heads explode as a result.

The official Fist of the North Star Whiskey Line is currently available on the Japanese retailer known as Whiskey Mew, giving fans of the long running series the opportunity to buy bottles that are modeled after the hero Kenshiro and the tyrant of the franchise known as Raoh:

(Photo: Whisky Mew)

(Photo: Whisky Mew)

The bottles of Whisky from the anime series of Fist of the North Star can be purchased for around $180 USD to $200 USD, depending on whether you go with the heroic protagonist or the more limited editions for the antagonist of the series. As mentioned earlier, there aren't a lot of anime franchises that have whiskeys of their own but Godzilla: King of the Monsters came out with a line of liquors long before Kenshiro and Raoh were added to the world of alcohol.

