‘FLCL’ Confirms Returning Voice Actor For Seasons 2 and 3

FLCL fans were treated to a brand new trailer for Adult Swim’s second and third seasons of the fan-favorite series, and along with several brand new characters and enemies, fans also saw the return of one very special character.

Haruko has returned for the second and third seasons of the series, and thankfully, original voice actor Kari Wahlgren has confirmed her return to the series.

In a press release, Adult Swim released the following details about the new seasons:

“Up first, FLCL: Progressive tells the story of 14-year-old Hidomi, her classmate Ide, and two otherworldly beings, “Jinyu” and “Haruha Raharu,” who are determined to unlock their hidden potential. Mixed up in this is an all-powerful force known as “ATOMSK,” a gorgeous vintage car… and a certain Vespa Scooter.

Following FLCL: Progressive will be another new season, FLCL: Alternative, which hands the series over to a totally different team of young creators who will redefine the meaning of “sequel.” The series centers on the misadventures of 17-year-old Kana, a high school junior who spends her days hanging out with her besties, Mossan, Hijiri, and Pets. They live unremarkable lives, until the day a Mecha falls out of the sky, along with a strange woman named “Haruko.” Her plans for Kana and her friends involve the force known as “ATOMSK.” Kana will have to risk everything to decide whether or not to help… like she really has a choice!”

“FLCL has always been a personal favorite of mine, and having the opportunity to work with Production IG on these new seasons has been a dream come true,” said Jason DeMarco, senior vice president/creative director for on-air at Adult Swim, in a press release.

FLCL, pronounced in English as “Fooly Cooly,” was written by Yoji Enokido, directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, and produced by Gainax, Production IG, and King Records and released in Japan from 2000-2001. It came to the United States as part of the Adult Swim block in 2003 it was frequently re-aired from 2003-2014. The coming-of-age story focused on the 12-year-old boy Naota Nandaba who become bored with his life in a working-class town. He gets more excitement than he bargained for when the alien Haruko Haruhara bursts into his life on her moped, trailing chaos in her wake.

FLCL: Progressive is currently slated to air June 22 on Adult Swim, with FLCL: Alternative premiering later this September. More information is expected to be revealed at the FLCL preview panel taking place at C2E2 in April.