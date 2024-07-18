Bedrock is yabba-dabba-done at Fox. The adult reboot of The Flintstones — which the network was developing as a sequel to the classic primetime cartoon about the modern stone-age family from the town of Bedrock — is not moving forward, TVLine reports. First announced to be in the works in 2019, the adult-oriented Flintstones sequel was to be produced by Warner Bros. Animation (Max’s Harley Quinn) and Elizabeth Banks’ Brownstone Productions (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin), with Banks set to executive produce and voice a grown-up Pebbles Flintstone.

Set two decades after the original series, Bedrock was to follow a 20-something Pebbles as she embarked on her own career with her father, the flat-footed Fred Flintstone, on the brink of retirement. “As the Stone Agegives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents ofBedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’sclub,” according to the official synopsis.

A voice cast was announced in 2023, with Stephen Root (Barry) voicing Fred, Amy Sedaris (No Activity) as Wilma, Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Barney Rubble, Nicole Byer (Velma) as Betty, and Manny Jacinto (Star Wars: The Acolyte) as Bamm-Bamm opposite the Banks-voiced Pebbles. Bedrock landed a pilot presentation last spring from WB Animation and Fox Entertainment, the Fox-owned production arm behind the animated sitcoms Bless the Harts, Duncanville, The Great North, and the already-renewed new series Universal Basic Guys.

Lindsay Kerns — whose credits include the WB Animation-produced DC Super Hero Girls and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous — was the writer and executive producer.

“Long before The Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins [Family Guy] and Quahog oreven when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue [Bob’s Burgers], therewere the Flintstones and Bedrock,” Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment president, said in a statement announcing the series. “Their imprint on the animation universeis undeniable and the idea of adapting it for today’s audience is achallenge we here at Fox are very much looking forward to taking on withWarner Bros., Elizabeth, and Lindsay. No pressure whatsoever, really.”

It’s unclear if the project was canceled because of the animated Flintstones feature in the works at Warner Bros. Animation. The CG-animated reboot, titled Meet the Flintstones, is described as an origin story and hails from The Super Mario Bros. Movie directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic.

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs, a Flintstones spinoff series centered on the dog-like Dino and young Pebbles and Bam-Bam, ran for 26 episodes on HBO Max between 2021 and 2022. The 26-episode series was among the titles purged from the service ahead of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, which also saw the animated Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Close Enough, Infinity Train, OK K.O.! –Let’s Be Heroes, Tig n’ Seek, Uncle Grandpa, and Victor and Valentino removed from the WBD-owned streamer.



Fox’s first attempt at an adult Flintstones reboot, from Family Guy creator Seth McFarlane, was announced in 2011 but was eventually scrapped.