Forgotten 1980s Shonen Jump Classic Sparks Reboot Rumors

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump was launched in 1968, and it eventually became the best-selling manga magazine of all time. Over the decades, WSJ has serialized several iconic series, including Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, and many more. Even now, the magazine continues to stay on top with several hit series that redefine modern Shonen, including Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia. Only 23 manga series in history have sold more than 100 million copies, and at least 12 of them were serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump. However, while some series like Dragon Ball engrave their mark in history, several other shows that were considered classics end up eventually being forgotten by readers.

One such series is High School! Kimengumi by Motoei Shinzawa, which was serialized from 1980 to 1987. 3-nen Kimengumi, the prequel manga, continued from 1980 to 1982 before the sequel series took over after only a week. The series also released its anime adaptation in 1982 and was once a popular series in Japan. However, with new shows coming and gaining popularity, not many people talk about this old classic anymore. But now, the series is finally at the center of attention after several decades, with rumors circulating about an anime debut.

High School! Kimengumi May Be Announcing an Anime Reboot

Image Courtesy of Studio Comet/Gallop

On October 13th, the official X handle of Noitamina, Fuji TV’s anime block, teased an upcoming announcement on October 17th. While Noitamina didn’t reveal anything regarding the announcement, @WSJ_manga on X, known for sharing all kinds of updates about Shonen Jump series, revealed that the cryptic post sparked rumors about High School! Kimengumi’s anime remake. Another popular X account, @MangaMoguraRE, specified that the rumors are circulating mostly among Japanese fans, who are more familiar with the series compared to the Western audience.

Additionally, a new X handle, @kimengumi_anime, was created this month, along with a web domain for the anime. The timing couldn’t be more perfect since October 2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the manga, which is a major milestone worth celebrating with an exciting project. There’s more than enough proof that the upcoming announcement will be about this unexpected reboot, but nothing is set in stone until official confirmation.

High School! Kimengumi is a fun, gag humor series with absurd comedy, hilarious problems, and intriguing characters. The original manga, 3-nen Kimengumi, is an episodic series about the offbeat adventures of a group of five junior high school boys who form a club known as the “Kimengumi.” The sequel series continues their adventures as they befriend the cutest girl in school, probably due to a stroke of luck. The boys continue to enter into competition with other groups in their school to win sports tournaments. The anime wasn’t released in most countries, even in subbed versions, which means if the reboot is confirmed, it will be the first time the global audience is introduced to the show.

