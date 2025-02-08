Fortnite Unleashes New Jujutsu Kaisen Villain Collab

Fortnite has traversed countless universes in allowing players to enter the Battle Bus, and anime franchises are no exception. In recent years, anime series such as Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, Naruto, and even Kaiju No. 8 have received skins in what is considered one of the biggest video games of all time. While Jujutsu Kaisen has already lent the likenesses of heroes such as Gojo, Yuji, Nobora, and Megumi, it’s time for Jujutsu Tech’s greatest villains to get in on the multiplayer game. Thanks to a new trailer, you can see what the likes of Sukuna, Mahito, and Toji look like with this fresh makeover.

To give you a refresher, or an introduction, to the Jujutsu Kaisen villains, Sukuna and Mahito played a big role in the anime’s first season, throwing some major monkey wrenches into the lives of Yuji Itadori and his allies. It was during the second season where anime fans were introduced to Toji, the nefarious father of Megumi Fushiguro, and got a better look at the horrifying machinations of Mahito and Sukuna. In the Hidden Inventory Arc, we were introduced to Toji as he fought against Gojo and Geto in their younger years. During the Shibuya Incident Arc, all three villains played a big role as the supernatural world tore itself apart thanks to Gojo being trapped inside of the Prison Realm.

The Battle Bus Gets More Fiendish

The skins and new items associated with Jujutsu Kaisen’s dark side are currently available on the Fortnite store. You can buy all ten items for around 3,800 V-Bucks, which is around $28 USD, but the items can also be bought separately if you have your eye on one particular antagonist or cosmetic. You might want to make a decision on whether you’ll pull the trigger soon as these items will only be available until February 14th at 8PM Eastern.

For a closer look at the cosmetic items available, you can check out the list below (along with a brand new trailer for the anime collaboration from Fortnite):

Ryomen Sukuna (Outfit)

Mahito (Outfit)

Toji Fushiguro (Outfit)

Malevolent Kitchen (Back Bling)

Self-Embodiment Of Perfection (Back Bling)

Playful Cloud (Back Bling)

Fire Arrow (Emote)

Hypnotic Hands (Emote)

Idle Transfiguration Blade (Pickaxe)

Prison Relam (Wrap + Reactive + Animated)

The Jujustu Kaisen Curse

Unfortunately, Jujutsu Kaisen hasn’t had the best track record when it comes to the video game world. It’s recent fighting game, Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash, was panned by both critics and regular gamers alike. With shonen franchises like Dragon Ball, Naruto, and One Piece having plenty of amazing games in their rosters, fingers crossed that Yuji Itadori and his fellow students at Jujutsu Tech get a video game worthy of the series.

On the anime front, Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga ended last year but the anime adaptation still has some big events to bring to life. The third anime season has already been confirmed and it’s highly likely that future seasons and/or movies will be released. With the anime set to introduce quite a few new characters during the upcoming Culling Game arc, it is entirely possible that Fortnite could introduce more of the supernatural shonen universe to its Battle Bus.