Frieren Unexpectedly Reveals Return Date (By Mistake)

It has been more than half a year since the hit manga Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End went into yet another hiatus, but it seems there is hope for fans as there is now a possibility it could be returning very soon. The Frieren series by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe has unfortunately suffered many hiatuses over the years. While it has not yet been confirmed that the fantasy series has a full-fledged comeback to regular releases, the manga will surely return in due time.

UPDATE: Viz Media has responded to ComicBook’s request for comment, confirming that the initially listed July 1st release date was incorrect. As of right now, the release date of the next chapter remains unconfirmed, with the site no longer showing signs of when it will return.

As reported by the reputable anime and manga news account, MangaMogura, on X (formerly Twitter), Viz Media initially listed that there would be a new chapter of Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe’s Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, set to be released on July 2nd in Japan, or July 1st for North American readers. The publisher, Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday, has yet to release any new information surrounding the release of the next chapter or indeed the series’ return from the hiatus in general. Viz Media is the official English publisher of the manga, and the series is available to read through their Viz Manga app through Chapter 140.

Frieren Sparked Initial Hopes for a Summer Return

"Frieren – Beyond Journey's End" Manga Comeback from Hiatus on July 2, 2025?



Viz is currently listing a new "Frieren" chapter for July 2. The manga has been on hiatus since January 2025.



Anime Season 2 will air in January 2026.



After overcoming the demon king, the hero party—mage Frieren, hero Himmel, priest Heiter, and warrior Eisen return to their homeland and ultimately break apart. As they say their goodbyes, they reflect on the decade-long adventure they shared. However, for the elf Frieren, who ages at a slower rate, the passage of time feels different. She witnesses the gradual loss of her human companions as they pass away one by one. Before he dies, Heiter gives her the responsibility of caring for a young apprentice named Fern. Motivated by her passion for magic, Frieren embarks on a new journey with Fern, revisiting familiar paths while confronting her past regrets and unexpressed connections.

The manga went into an indefinite hiatus in January 2025, and there has been no update or a reason for the hiatus provided. The manga is no stranger to indefinite hiatuses, as this is the third time a large break has occurred. While it is very possible the artist or writer is suffering from a health issue due to the strenuous weekly schedule, it is also possible they are working on the future story, or even the anime adaptation, which they supervise and has taken off as one of this decade’s most popular anime series. The latter is more possible, as one of the staff members of the anime revealed that the author supervises in great detail. This is great for the anime and allows a more accurate adaptation, but it also results in slower progress of the manga.

When Will Frieren Season 2 Premiere?

While the manga has not seen any new content this year so far, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End fans should still be excited for the franchise as the anime has been confirmed to start airing a Season 2 in January 2026. While there is no promotional video or information regarding the core staff at the moment, updates will be shared as the countdown to the promised day looms ever closer.