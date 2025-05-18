Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus Sets Release Date With New Trailer & Poster

Play video

The Rascal Does Not Dream franchise is making its comeback this Summer with a brand new TV anime series, and now a release date has been set for Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus with a new trailer and poster. Hajime Kamoshida and Keji Mizoguchi’s Rascal Does Not Dream light novel series inspired a successful adaptation of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai back in 2018, and it was such a hit that the anime franchise has continued with several feature film and OVA projects continuing the story. But after all of these years, the anime is finally coming back to TV.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus is picking up from right where all of the sequel moves have left off as it begins to adapt the University Arc of the light novels for the anime. Previously revealing it would be releasing some time this July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, it has now been confirmed that it will be debuting in Japan on July 5th. To celebrate the anime finally having a release date, you can now check out the trailer for Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus in the video above and new poster for the anime below.

What to Know for Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus

Releasing on July 5th as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus will feature Soichi Matsui returning from the previous Rascal Does Not Dream anime releases as director for studio CloverWorks. Masahiro Yokotani will be handling the series composition, Satomi Tamura returns to oversee character designs, and fox capture plan will be composing the music. The opening theme for the new series is titled “Snowdrop” as performed by Conton Candy, and the ending theme is titled “Suiheisen wa Boku no Furukizu” as performed by members of the voice cast.

Kaito Ishikawa and Asami Seto will be returning to the franchise to reprise their roles as older versions of Sakuta Azusugawa and Mai Sakurajima, respectively. Joining the voice cast for Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus will be Reina Ueda as the mysterious “Miniskirt Santa,” along with Sora Amamiya as Uzuki Hirokawa, Aya Yamane as Ikumi Akagi, Konomi Kohara as Sara Himeji, Manaka Iwami as Miori Mito, and Inori Minase as Shoko Makinohara. More of which can be seen in this newest trailer too.

What Is Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus About?

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus begins with Volume 13 of the original light novel series. But as for what to expect from the new anime, Aniplex begins to tease it as such, “After encountering various girls going through Puberty Syndrome, Sakuta Azusagawa’s high school days have come to a close, and he is now a university student. He enrolls at a university in Kanazawa-hakkei alongside his girlfriend Mai Sakurajima, a nationally famed actress.”

The synopsis continues with, “Off campus, he stumbles upon an out-of-season miniskirt Santa. ‘I’m surprised. So, you can see me.’ This is a phrase he’s heard somewhere before. This miniskirt Santa, who claims to be gifting Puberty Syndrome to people, tells Sakuta… ‘My name… is Toko Kirishima.’ Precognitive dreams, an anonymous online singer, poltergeists buzzing on social media… A mysterious tale with enigmatic phenomenons surrounding girls with wavering hearts starts again. Puberty continues…”

Now’s the time to catch up with the previous season of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai now streaming with Crunchyroll to get ready for the Summer.