Fruits Basket Releases New Poster, Trailer

One of the biggest anime returns of the year was the surprising rebooted take on Natsuki Takaya’s Fruits Basket. Returning in 2019 with a whole new anime that has been more closely adapting the events of the original manga than the first anime released back in the early 2000s. But while that anime only lasted 26 episodes, this new rebooted take on the series will be lasting for much longer as it prepares to head into the second cour of its first season.

To better prepare fans for what’s to come for the second cour of this first season, Funimation has shared a new trailer and poster to celebrate the rest of the first season of the anime. Check out the trailer in the video above, and check out the new poster below!

Officially premiering in Japan on April 5, and now streaming on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll, Fruits Basket features an all-new staff, Japanese voice cast, and visuals. Yoshihide Ibata is directing the series reboot for TMS Entertainment, Taku Kishimoto is series writer, and Masaru Shindo is character designer. Takaya is supervising the series, and one of the reboot’s big goals is to adapt the manga rather than deviate into its own original story like the original anime series from 18 years ago.

The series features much of the English dub cast from the original anime adaptation, with some new additions to boot. The rebooted anime has been a huge success with fans as they have enjoyed the reboot’s slower pace and the fact that it more closely adapts Takaya’s original work. This was a major point of divide among fans for the original anime as it eventually spun off into its own original ending.

With this first season getting a full two cours, with 25 episodes, it’s already going to outlast the original anime adaptation. Regardless of how long this anime actually lasts for, fans are committed to enjoying the ride for however long it takes.

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way. Fruits Basket will even be returning with three new manga chapters later this year from original creator Natsuki Takaya as well.