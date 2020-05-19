Fruits Basket Season 2 Debuts New Dub Episode

Fruits Basket's English dub has now debuted a brand new Season 2 episode with Funimation! Due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Funimation had to temporarily put its Simuldub productions on hold in order to better protect the safety of its cast and staff. But a couple of weeks ago, Funimation had announced that work on their English dubs would finally be resuming as the cast and staff adjusted to remote production for each series. This began with My Hero Academia's fourth season, and has since expanded to their entire schedule.

This includes Fruits Basket's second season, which has finally debuted Episode 4 of the English SimulDub. You can now find it streaming through FunimationNOW, and this episode debut was the latest addition to the schedule. Currently several SimulDubs have resumed over the last couple of weeks, but Funimation is continuing to update fans on future releases for this series and more.

While the English dubbed release of Fruits Basket Season 2 has been impacted by the COVID-19 disease, the original Japanese language release has been launching new episodes on schedule as of the time of this writing. But while that is the case, there are many fans who exclusively have been enjoying the dubbed release who are most likely elated to find that the series has come back after such a wait!

Mark your calendars. Set your phone alarms. Tell all your friends. The Fruits Basket dub is back! 🌸 Episode 4 is coming Monday, May 18! Learn more: https://t.co/QsQiBTBjHy pic.twitter.com/3ydwbguUHa — Funimation (@FUNimation) May 16, 2020

Fruits Basket Season 2 Episode 4 is titled "I Got Dumped..." and is currently described as such, "The students in class 2-D plan for their upcoming school trip. Meanwhile, Hatsuharu goes on a rampage, but nobody knows why." After a successful first season run, now all eyes are glued to each new episode! What do you think? Have you been keeping up with Season 2 of the series so far?

Are you more of a fan of the English dub or English subbed release? Are you excited to see Fruits Basket's English dub resume for the second season? Which of Funimation's current SimulDub's are you jumping back into? What do you think of Fruits Basket's second season so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.