Fruits Basket: The Final Stage Shares First Look

While anime franchise such as Cowboy Bebop, Yu Yu Hakusho, and One Piece received their own live-action adaptations, television series aren’t the only avenue to bring anime to the “real world”. In Japan, quite a few anime series have had the chance to hit the stage as countless performances have recreated some of the biggest stories in the anime world. Now, Fruits Basket is planning to once again hit the stage as the “final” performance has been confirmed for this fall.

The play itself is set to arrive in Japan at Hulic Hall Tokyo from October 18 to October 27. Alongside confirmation of Fruits Basket’s live-action performance, the adaptation also released a brief trailer to give anime fans an idea of what the play will look like.

Fruits Basket The Final Stage Play Trailer

Here’s what Fruits Basket’s creator Natsuki Takaya had to say about the upcoming live-action stage play arriving this fall, “The final episode of the original manga was 18 years ago, the final episode of the anime was 3 years ago, and now the final episode of the stage play Fruits Basket is finally coming. Since I’ve left everything up to the stage, I was bathed in freshness, excitement, and the brilliance of the new Fruits Basket world when I went to see the play. I’m sad that it’s coming to an end, but more than that, I’m looking forward to seeing what kind of stage play will be the end. Please continue to support us until the end.”

If you haven’t had the chance to catch up on Fruits Basket’s anime, the series is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service breaks down the romantic comedy, “Tohru Honda thought her life was headed for misfortune when a family tragedy left her living in a tent. When her small home is discovered by the mysterious Soma clan, she suddenly finds herself living with Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Soma. But she quickly learns their family has a bizarre secret of their own: when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Zodiac!”

