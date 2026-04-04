Crunchyroll Confirms Exciting English Dub Release Schedule for Fullmetal Alchemist Replacement

Fullmetal Alchemist‘s creator has a brand new anime adaptation making its debut this April, and Crunchyroll has confirmed some exciting news for fans waiting on the English dub release. The Spring 2026 anime schedule is now in full effect this April as fans are starting to see some of the biggest new releases and returning franchises making their debut over the next few weeks. Crunchyroll is going to be offering a packed schedule of releases too with some plans to launch the English dub alongside many of these new shows too.

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Hiromu Arakawa’s Daemons of the Shadow Realm is one of the major new franchises headlining the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll previously announced that it was one of the franchises that would also be getting an English dub. But now making that even more enticing is the confirmation that new English dub releases will be launching on the same day as the Japanese language release beginning with the premiere on April 4th. You can check out its English dub trailer below.

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Daemons of the Shadow Realm will be making its debut with Crunchyroll on April 4th at 9:00 a.m. PT, and it will be streaming both the Japanese and English language audio for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia. Produced by Crunchyroll, the English dub release of the series will feature Shawn Gann as ADR voice director and Matthew Greenbaum as English Script Writer. The voice cast has been revealed as well.

The English dub voice cast for Daemons of the Shadow Realm includes the likes of Ben Stegmair as Yuru, Molly Zhang as Asa, Bill Butts as Right, Colleen Clinkenbeard as Left, Jarrod Greene as Dera, Mikaela Krantz as Gabby, Nic Hamill and Amanda Gael as Gabriel, Wendy Powell as Yamaha, Abi Kumar as Danji, Seth Magill as Mine, Jordan Chanthra Weir, Brianna Roberts as Kyoka, and Cailtin Martelle as Azami. .

What to Know for Daemons of the Shadow Realm Anime

©Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI

First making its manga debut with Square Enix’s Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in 2001, the anime adaptation for Hiromu Arakawa’s Daemons of the Shadow Realm will be directed by Masahiro Ando for Bones Film. Noburu Takagi will be providing the scripts for the anime with Nobuhiro Arai handling the character designs, and Kenichiro Suehiro composing the music. It’s a notable staff behind it, so the hope is that it will meet the same expectations fans had about Fullmetal Alchemist.

It’s a fantasy action series where a set of twins control spiritual beings known as Daemons, and it seems like a cool power system and world that we’ll see explored over the course of the anime’s run. With it now kicking off this week, it’s time to see what Daemons of the Shadow Realm is made of.

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