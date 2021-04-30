Funko Inuyasha Kirara and One Piece Shanks Exclusive Pops Are Up for Pre-Order

Anime fans who love their Funko Pops have two new exclusives to add to their collections - a flocked Kirara from Inuyasha and Shanks from One Piece! The Shanks Pop has a Chase figure with a straw hat that will be shipped randomly to lucky customers. Collectors can also grab a Shanks 6-pack that is guaranteed to include a Chase figure. Here's a breakdown...

Pre-orders for the flocked (fuzzy) Inuyasha Kirara Pop figure are live here at Hot Topic for $14.50. In the Inuyasha anime, Kirara is the cat demon nekomata companion fo Sango. In her saber-toothed cat form, she has the ability to fly and carry passengers.

The One Piece Shanks Funko Pop is a Big Apple Collectibles exclusive that you can pre-order here for $14.99 as a single figure (with the chance for the Chase) or here in a 6-pack for $89.94 (with a guaranteed Chase). "Red-Haired" Shanks is the current chief of the Red Hair Pirates and a former member of the legendary Roger Pirates. He inspired Monkey D. Luffy to go on his own pirate journey - which included gifting Luffy his signature straw hat.

In other Funko news, this has been a big week for new releases. You can keep tabs on all of them right here, but we've highlighted some top headlines below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.