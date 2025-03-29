The Simpsons’ Best Toy Is Finally Becoming a Reality

The Simpsons‘ best fictional toy introduced in the series is finally becoming a real thing as a real Funzo is finally going to hit shelves later this year. The Simpsons is gearing up to return for Season 36 this weekend as part of Fox’s Animation Domination line up, and over the years has introduced fans to all sorts of games, movies and toys that only the characters are getting to mess around with. While this has led to many cases where the animated series ended up predicting something in the future, it also led to many cases where kids might want something they’ll never have.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Simpsons has had plenty of great toy ideas and jokes, but Funzo was literally built to be the most appealing and best kids’ toy ever. Funzo (a parody of the then popular Furby toy) was teased to talk, shoot missiles out of its mouth, and was even programmed to wipe out its competition. Now Jakks Pacific is making Funzo a reality after all these years with a 14-inch version of the Funzo doll hitting shelves later this year. Check out the first look at the new Funzo below.

What Is Funzo?

In The Simpsons Season 11 Episode, “Grift of the Magi,” Springfield Elementary is temporarily shut down before it’s purchased by Kid First Industries. While it seems like the kids are back on a regular school program, Lisa soon discovers that all of the teachers there are actually using the students for research in crafting a new toy for the holidays. With all of the suggestions getting pooled together into a single toy, this turns out to be Funzo as it has things that appeal to both boys and girls with its actions and soft and cuddly outside. All the while it told kids to buy three of certain accessories.

Funzo turned out to be such a problem that Homer had to team up with Bart and Lisa to somehow sneak into everyone’s homes and take the Funzos from under their trees. They were successful at the end of the day as each of the Funzos had been destroyed, and they were able to enjoy a happy holiday after. But although Funzo only existed within a single episode that wasn’t seen as part of the traditional “golden era,” it’s clear that it’s a toy The Simpsons fans are going to want to see.

20th Television Animation

How to Watch The Simpsons Season 36

The Simpsons will be officially making its return for new episodes as Season 36 resumes its run with Fox’s Animation Domination block at Sunday, March 30th at 8:00PM EST. This will be Episode 12 of the season, and will be titled “The Flandshees of Innersimpson.” The episode will also feature Jane Kaczmarek and Rachel Bloom in guest spot appearances, and has been teased that it will involve “Bart dipping his toe into the world of celebrity DJ-ing, and Homer finally pushes Flanders too far.”

It’s yet to be announced whether or not The Simpsons will be returning for Season 37 as of the time of this publication, but it will likely get renewed along with many of the other animated sitcoms. Also, it’s been teased by the voice cast that they are already working on Episode 800 of the series which is a fair bit away from where the series currently stands. So at least the future of the production is moving it all forward as well. With a new Funzo toy coming this year, it really is a great time to be a fan of The Simpsons.