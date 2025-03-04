This Is Still One of The Simpsons’ Wildest Facts

The Simpsons have gotten into some wild and crazy adventures in the 35 years since the animated sitcom premiere, but there’s still one lingering fact that remains the wildest bit of trivia in the series overall. The Simpsons first aired with FOX 35 years ago, and is now readying to return to TV with the next half of Season 36 of the series. There are no signs of The Simpsons ever slowing down in the near future either, so there are going to be even more wacky adventures to come as Homer and the rest of the Simpson family are taken out of the comfort of their home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These episodes tend to be some of the funniest outings for The Simpsons too as fans get to see how the family acts outside of Springfield. One of the most notable examples was when they traveled to Japan (as a way to take advantage of a cheap flight for a vacation) back in Season 10, and one fan on Reddit has gone viral for pointing out the wild fact that the rest of the family got an unfortunate front row seat to watching Homer use the bathroom on a very sophisticated toilet.

Homer’s Family Watched Him Poop

In the Season 10 episode “Thirty Minutes Over Tokyo,” Homer and Marge attend a special seminar to learn how to save money. One of the tips is to wait in the airport for a special discounted seat (as long as they don’t care where they’re flying to), and it turns out that they are able to travel to Japan as a result. It’s here that The Simpsons get used to the country’s technology and culture, and a lot of jokes are mined from that clash as Homer doesn’t adjust to the area quickly. But what helps things along is a fancy toilet.

The special toilet in their hotel room not only speaks to Homer, but is apparently connected to the TV in the other room. Bart sees his dad on TV and is excited for a moment, and all fans hear is the family screaming as Homer sits on the toilet and uses it to its full potential. So while fans might not think about this scene years later, it’s still wild to think that the rest of the family watched Homer using the bathroom from the worst angle possible.

20th Television Animation

What’s Next for The Simpsons?

This is likely far from the wildest moment in The Simpsons as it continues to air new episodes beginning later this month. The Simpsons Season 36 will return to Fox with new episodes on Sunday, March 30th, and will be picking up right from where it left off. This time slot is currently taken by new episodes of Family Guy, but there will likely be some shifts to the schedule when The Simpsons finally makes its return. If you want more of The Simpsons now, there are several new entries to enjoy right now.

While you are waiting on the new episodes, you can now find the first 35 seasons of The Simpsons now streaming with Disney+. This is also where you can find two new exclusive specials on the streaming service. The first was released last year as a special holiday commemoration of its 35th anniversary, and the second premiered just last month. This newest special was a time traveling adventure that offered an alternate reality take on The Simpsons imagining a different future, so it also offers something that fans haven’t seen in action in the main series.