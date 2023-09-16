Futurama Releases Episode 9 Sneak Peek: Watch

Futurama is now nearing the end of its first major comeback season streaming with Hulu, and Futurama has released the first sneak peek at what to expect from Episode 9 with a new clip! Futurama made its massive comeback earlier this Summer with a surprising revival ten years after the animated series ended its run with Comedy Central, and it's gearing up for the final two episodes of the new season overall. While the past few episodes have been tackling more modern topics, the next episode seems to be getting into more wacky situations with some big changes for the Planet Express crew.

The last few episodes of Futurama have been surprisingly grounded as they have tackled notable cultural mainstays such as cancellation, the rise of Amazon, and even the COVID-19 pandemic, but the newest sneak peek at Futurama's next episode is teasing that we'll see something much different as the world has been turned into cars. So it seems like we'll be seeing a pretty goofy premise play out for the Planet Express crew, and you can check out the sneak peek at Futurama Season 11 Episode 9 below as released by Hulu:

How to Watch Futurama Season 11 Episode 9

Futurama Season 11 Episode 9 is titled "The Prince and the Product" and will be premiering with Hulu on Sunday, September 17th at 11:00PM. Hulu teases the new episode as such, "The crew members are reborn as toys." The newest season might be already at its penultimate episode, but Futurama Season 12 is already in the works as part of the initial two season order as part of its revival with Hulu. As for the newest season, Hulu teases Futurama Season 11 as a whole as such:

"After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

What are you hoping to see in Futurama's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!