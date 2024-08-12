Futurama is back and running with new episodes on Hulu this Summer, and Season 12 has kicked off a new science fiction adventure with Episode 3! Futurama Season 12 will be airing its new episodes with Hulu throughout the Summer, and with it comes the second half of the initially ordered revival with the streaming service. The first half last year made some changes to the overall status quo, but was largely concerned with getting back into the swing of things after a decade of being away. But as seen with the first few episodes of this new season, it’s already changing even further.
Futurama Season 12 shared new looks at Bender and Fry with the first two episodes of the season, and the newest episode instead introduces a mysterious new version of Fry. As the rest of the Planet Express crew continues on their work without noticing anything going on with Fry, there’s something potentially sinister lingering under the surface. Here’s everything important that went down in Futurama Season 12 Episode 3, “The Temp.”
Futurama Season 12 Episode 3 Recap With Spoilers
- The Planet Express crew is heading to Omicron Persei 8 to cater Lrr and Ndnd’s vow renewal anniversary party. Leela can’t help but feel something’s not right despite everything seeming normal, then a brand new character tells her everything’s fine and the rest of the crew loves him. She then calls him Fry. During the ceremony, this new Fry keeps talking about how much he loves his job. After the ceremony, the new Fry continues to work without complaint as the rest of the crew believes it’s genuinely Fry.
- In a flashback set 23 years earlier (after Fry gets his snu snu related injuries from the Amazonian women), Fry then goes on vacation. The Professor and Hermes decide to hire a temp for the two weeks he’s away and are assigned Frank due to his lack of skills and the fact that he’ll never be thanked for the job. Frank introduces himself to the rest of the crew by noting that people immediately forget him due to his lack of characteristics (which happens mid conversation).
- Frank’s amazed at the kind of travel and work they do at Planet Express, and goes on a few successful jobs much to his delight. As his two weeks are up, Frank says it’s the best two weeks of his life but the rest of the crew dislike how positive he’s been the whole time. For the final job of his tenure, the Planet Express crew is hired by the library to dump a bunch of books that have been water damaged. To do so, they head to a small, deserted planet full of of damaged and thrown out books. They leave Frank behind, and don’t realize it because Fry comes back at the same time and they move on with their lives.
- Back in the present but before the Omicronian wedding, Fry’s so exhausted that he wants another vacation (since it’s been 23 years since his last one). But in talking about the temp, they suddenly remember they forgot him on the book dump planet and head there before the wedding. Frank is happy to see them return, and reveals he’s survived all these years by eating books. After cleaning himself up and putting on Fry’s spare clothes, Frank does a devious laugh.
- Frank then starts to spin his eyes at the rest of the crew while saying he’s Fry, and it hypnotizes them into thinking he’s Fry while the real one remains on the planet. It’s then been six weeks, and Leela has been avoiding “Fry” and instead living with her parents. She knows something feels off, and the rest of the crew starts to notice something else has been feeling weird. There has been an uptick in productivity and soap usage in the last six weeks, and putting the pieces together, they decide to head back to the book dumping planet to figure out what’s going on.
- Fry tries to get the rest of them to recognize him when they reunite, and Frank keeps spinning his eyes to keep them hypnotized. But Fry proves he’s the real Fry by sharing photos of all of them together. Frank then reveals himself and that over the 23 years he’s been reading the only book too moldy to eat, “The Art of Klang Foo” and The Return of the King (which he didn’t reveal to avoid spoilers because he didn’t read the first two). Klang Foo is an ancient mind control trick that he’s mastered.
- He took over Fry’s life because while he’s worked so many temp jobs, doing Fry’s job was the one time he was truly happy. With his real plan foiled, Frank then tries to steal the ship and leave them all stranded instead. But he immediately crashes. When he’s distracted, the crew sneaks back onto the ship and leaves Frank on the dump planet once more. Now everything feels just right again when they’re all back on Earth.