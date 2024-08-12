Futurama is back and running with new episodes on Hulu this Summer, and Season 12 has kicked off a new science fiction adventure with Episode 3! Futurama Season 12 will be airing its new episodes with Hulu throughout the Summer, and with it comes the second half of the initially ordered revival with the streaming service. The first half last year made some changes to the overall status quo, but was largely concerned with getting back into the swing of things after a decade of being away. But as seen with the first few episodes of this new season, it’s already changing even further.

Futurama Season 12 shared new looks at Bender and Fry with the first two episodes of the season, and the newest episode instead introduces a mysterious new version of Fry. As the rest of the Planet Express crew continues on their work without noticing anything going on with Fry, there’s something potentially sinister lingering under the surface. Here’s everything important that went down in Futurama Season 12 Episode 3, “The Temp.”

Frank the temp in Futurama Season 12 Episode 3

Futurama Season 12 Episode 3 Recap With Spoilers