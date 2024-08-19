Futurama has been on fire ever since it returned to Hulu with Season 12, and that’s the case with everything that happened in Episode 4 as well. Futurama Season 12 has been focusing its efforts on throwing the Planet Express crew into wacky new adventures, and each one has been great at highlighting one of the key members of the cast. Following the premiere episode focusing on Bender and his ties to his Mexican heritage, Bender’s taken in a whole new direction as the latest episode takes him to Mars and brings him into the world of bug fighting this time around.

Futurama’s new season has already had some fun moments for Bender thus far, and that continues with the newest episode as Bender takes center stage as he gets into bug fighting. Not only does this show a new fact of the Buggalo first introduced many years ago, but its a fun new adventure for Bender that we haven’t seen him go on yet. Read on for everything important that’s happened in Futurama Season 12 Episode 4, “Beauty and The Bug.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recap for Futurama Season 12 Episode 4

Futurama Season 12 Episode 4 Recap With Spoilers

The Planet Express crew head to Wong Ranch on Mars for a barbecue. They discuss whether or not the Buggalo are intelligent, and Amy believes they’re something special about them despite not really having a large brain capacity. It’s during Bug Fighting season as well, so the Planet Express crew decides to participate in the Running of the Buggalos as part of this bigger celebration. During the run, Bender locks eyes with a beautiful robot named Marquita with a hilariously long name. After he’s run over by a stampede, he loses sight of her.

Abner Doubledeel, who’s also the owner of the bug fighting league, offers Bender the chance to be his new matador and says he’ll need to train under their best, who happens to be Marquita. She’s proven to be an expert after Bender watches her eliminate a bull with ease, and Marquita is impressed to hear that Bender remembered her long name. Although the two of them feel a love between each other after their first meeting, she wants them to be patient until after Bender learns the art of bug fighting and survives his first bug fight.

Amy can’t believe Bender’s going through a bug fight because she’s upset at the violent nature of the sport, and the Professor scans her Buggalo, Betsy’s brain to see if its actually intelligent. Only to find that Betsy’s head is completely empty and couldn’t possibly think intelligently at all. During Bender’s first bug fight the next day, Fry ends up nearly falling into the arena and his red jacket catches the buggalo’s attention. Bender saves Fry, but ends up nearly gored himself. But by pulling a sword out of his head, he’s able to save himself when the buggalo runs into it to end the fight.

Although Bender was victorious, the night of he confesses to Marquita over whether or not the buggalo actually feel something because it seemed to have a look in its eyes when he slayed it. Marquita assures him that’s not the case as the two romantically entangle, but Bender’s still anxious. That night he heads to the buggalo barn, and upon meeting Amy there, he confesses that he might feel guilty over what he did during the fight. Heading into the barn, the buggalo start to make a sound to the point where they communicate with him in English.

They say they’re honored to share their sleeping space with him, and treat him with the highest honor that evening as he’s able to get some sound sleep at last. Bender tries to tell the others that the buggalo communicated with him the morning after, and thus is now advocating to stop bug fighting once and for all. Marquita protests this, and gets ready for her own fight later. Bender plans to disguise himself as a buggalo and sneak into the fight and reveal his disguise at the right time.

The disguised buggalo Bender heads into the fight against Marquita, and she can’t hear what he’s trying to say through the costume despite his trying to make a grand speech about the violent act of bug fighting. Marquita tries to kill the buggalo Bender, and after some hesitation stabs him in the head. She soon discovers it’s Bender within the costume, and he’s perfectly fine despite the stabbing. His passioned speech about bug fighting, and they people all decide to end the sport once and for all thanks to Marquita’s new support.

But after the Wongs decide to ban it forever, a herd of buggalo storm in and speak in unison just like they did to Bender before. The Professor explains that while each buggalo is brainless, their heads act as resonance chambers that allow large groups to form a hive mind. The buggalo reveal they have consciousness and feel emotions. They reveal they have a deep love of bug fighting as well, and it’s a noble tradition for their culture as they love to kill matadors. They want the fights to continue, so Bender and Marquita prepare for one final fight against them all.

When Marquita finds out that Bender’s cheating on her with all of the women who had been cheering him on the entire time (of which he spent time with before he went to the buggalo barn in the previous scene) she turns on him, and Marquita and the buggalo attack Bender as the episode comes to an end.

Futurama Season 12 first four episodes are now streaming on Hulu.