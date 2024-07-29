SDCC 2024: Futurama’s John DiMaggio Wants Method Man to Play Fan-Favorite Character

Futurama is now back in action with Season 12 of the animated series with Hulu, and John DiMaggio is pitching Method Man as the new voice for a fan favorite, Kwanzaa-Bot. Futurama Season 11 was the first batch of new episodes for the series in pretty much a decade, and with it fans got to see many characters return to the screen for the first time in a long time. One of these returns was from Kwanzaa-Bot, who Coolio was able to record for before his passing. It led to the series paying tribute to the musician and actor in the series, and sent him off into the sunset.

As of Futurama Season 12’s premiere, it has yet to be revealed whether or not the animated series will be using Kwanzaa-Bot again following Coolio’s passing and their tribute to him. But speaking with ComicBook ahead of the new season’s premiere, Bender (and many more) voice star John DiMaggio is actually pitching for Method Man to be the new voice actor behind Kwanzaa-Bot in the future of the series, “Listen, I’ll tell you what, this is the only thing that I want. I want Method Man as Kwanzaa-Bot.”

“Listen, I’ll tell you what, this is the only thing that I want. I want Method Man as Kwanzaa-Bot, as the new Kwanzaa-Bot.” DiMaggio stated. “I’ve not been able to just say in print that I want Method Man as Kwanzaa-Bot. I mentioned it during the panel, but I don’t think anybody heard me. But yeah…I told him, I was like, ‘I’m going to pitch you for Kwanzaa-Bot.’” It’s yet to be revealed whether or not Futurama has any future plans for the character or Method Man (especially given the list of guest stars for Season 12), but they’d both be great additions in the future.

Futurama Season 12 is now releasing new episodes weekly with Hulu. They tease what to expect from the new episodes as such, “Following Hulu’s critically acclaimed 2023 revival of Futurama, the epic sci-fi series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returns in 2024 with ten all-new episodes. On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender’s ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela’s fateful, time-twisted romance.”